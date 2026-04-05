Iowa Wins Fourth Straight in Rain-Shortened Game
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (5-3) defeated the Louisville Bats (4-4) by an 8-6 score today at Louisville Slugger Field. The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain.
Louisville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but the I-Cubs fought back in the second as BJ Murray Jr. hit a solo home run. The bats tacked on another run in the second but Iowa tacked on three runs in the third on a two-run homer from Pedro Ramírez and a solo homer from Kevin Alcántara to tie the game at 4-4.
In the fourth, Justin Dean singled home a run, Jonathon Long singled two more runs home and Dean scored on an error to give Iowa an 8-4 advantage. Louisville scored two more in the fifth, but the I-Cubs held on to win their fourth consecutive game.
Iowa will play at Louisville on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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