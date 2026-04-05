Propelled by Big Fifth, Bulls Get past Lehigh Valley

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - A seven-run, two-hit fifth inning propelled the Durham Bulls past the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 9-7 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Trailing 4-2 in the fifth, Durham (2-6) scored all seven runs with two outs in an inning in which three Iron Pigs (6-2) relievers tossed 56 pitches. Cooper Bowman delivered a two-run single to put the Bulls ahead, then four straight batters reached via either bases loaded walks or hit batters to force in four more runs.

Durham took a 9-4 lead into the ninth before Lehigh Valley made a run at reliever Jonny Cuevas, scoring three runs with two outs, and placed the tying runs in scoring position before Cuevas fanned Robert Moore to end the game.

Cam Booser (W, 1-0) notched the win in relief by throwing a scoreless fifth inning. Durham took a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a groundball-RBI from Justyn-Henry Malloy and a run-scoring double by Blake Sabol.

Garrett Stubbs hit a tying two-run shot in the second off Chase Solesky, then Bryan De La Cruz drilled a two-run homer in the third for a 4-2 lead.

Solesky worked four innings permitting four runs on four hits in his second start with Durham.

Durham's homestand concludes on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET against the Iron Pigs before the Bulls head to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night.

Notes: Saturday's game featured 18 combined walks, ten by Durham. Lehigh Valley pitchers also hit Durham four times... Booser earned the win by facing the minimum in the fifth inning, exiting after a 6-4-3 double play... Malloy went 0-5 as Durham's cleanup hitter, and is now 0-24 to begin the season... 1B Tre Morgan missed his second straight game.... Cuevas needed 56 pitches to close out the game's final two innings.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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