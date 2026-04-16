Durham Bulls and Biogen Team up to Celebrate 'America 250' with Triangle Community

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced a weeklong celebration of "America 250," marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The week, presented in partnership with global biotech company Biogen, will see six themed Durham Bulls home games and five fireworks shows, highlighted by a spectacular Independence Day on July 4.

"We're so excited to celebrate the week of 'America 250' here in Durham with our wonderful partners at Biogen," stated Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development at CBC Sports. "With their support, the Bulls will give local fans additional firework shows, giveaways, and special experiences during our homestand. We will celebrate America in the best way; community, youth sports, food, culture and, of course, Bulls Baseball!"

In celebration of the 250th anniversary, the Biogen Foundation will also be donating $250 for every run achieved by a Bulls batter in each of the six games. Donations will benefit the Fund for Community Health at the North Carolina Community Foundation.

"The Triangle has been our home for more than three decades and we are honored to partner with the Bulls to mark the 250th anniversary together," said Melissa Porazzo, General Manager of the Biogen RTP Bio Site Operations and a Director on the Biogen Foundation Board. "Biogen has been shaped by the ingenuity and collaboration that define our nation's history, and North Carolina embodies that same spirit of innovation and community. We're looking forward to celebrating our community together and ringing in the next 250 years with great baseball."

Biogen will sponsor the games from Tuesday, June 30 to Sunday, July 5. The themed nights will include a Military Appreciation Night, Youth Sports Night and a star-spangled Independence Day Celebration.







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