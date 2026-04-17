Bulls Dropped by Barrero, Tides

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Jose Barrero hit two homers and drove in four runs to lead the Norfolk Tides past the Durham Bulls 7-2 at the DBAP on Thursday night.

Barrero hit a solo home run against Bulls starter Brody Hopkins (L, 0-1) in the fifth, then took out reliever Luis Guerrero with two aboard in the eighth. Christian Encarnacion hit Norfolk's third home run of the game in the seventh.

Durham (6-12) never led in the game, falling behind in the third on a sac fiÃây by Encarnacion which scored Barrero after a triple.

With Norfolk (7-11) leading 2-0 in the fifth, Carlos Colmenarez laced a double to left-center to score Cooper Bowman to draw the Bulls to within 2-1.

Durham filled the bases in the sixth on three two-out walks, but Brock Jones grounded out to end the threat.

Norfolk scored twice in the seventh and three times in the eighth, all with two outs to stretch the lead to 7-1. The Bulls scored their final run in the eighth when Jacob Melton scurried home on a wild pitch.

Cooper Bowman had two of Durham's four hits, a double in the second and a single in the fifth.

Hopkins battled inconsistent command at the outset of his fourth start, but worked through 4 1/3 innings, fanning eight while walking five and hitting one batter.

Durham struck out 17 times offensively and managed just four hits in the loss.

The series continues Friday night with Chase Solesky (1-0, 4.50) expected to start against Levi Wells (1-1, 1.26) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: The Tides lead the series 2-1, part of a 24-game head-to-head package in 2026...

Catcher Dom Keegan made the start, marking his first appearance since taking a foul tip on his throwing hand last Friday in Scranton... The Bulls team average dropped to .188, the worst of all Triple-A clubs. Their 209 offensive strikeouts are also last of the 30 teams.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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