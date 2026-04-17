WooSox-Sounds Suspended Thursday Night
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - Tonight's game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Nashville Sounds has been suspended due to inclement weather.
The game will resume tomorrow at 7:05 pm EDT with two outs in the top of the fourth. The game will be played to its completion, and tomorrow's originally scheduled game will be shortened to a seven-inning game.
Radio coverage begins at 7:00 pm EDT on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
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