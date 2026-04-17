WooSox-Sounds Suspended Thursday Night

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - Tonight's game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Nashville Sounds has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The game will resume tomorrow at 7:05 pm EDT with two outs in the top of the fourth. The game will be played to its completion, and tomorrow's originally scheduled game will be shortened to a seven-inning game.

Radio coverage begins at 7:00 pm EDT on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.