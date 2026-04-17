Smith and Romo Shine in Tight Loss to Jumbo Shrimp
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The 2026 schedule has not done the Charlotte Knights any favors early in the season. One week after earning a series split against the Memphis Redbirds, the team with the best record in the International League, the Knights have played three straight road games against one of the hottest and best pitching teams in the IL, the defending Triple-A champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
All three games have gone against Charlotte, including Thursday's back-and-forth affair. The Knights ended up falling by a final score of 5-3.
Hagen Smith was sensational in arguably his best start of the young campaign. The Charlotte lefty spun a season-high four innings, struck out five, and did not allow a run. Smith's early season ERA sits at a ridiculous 1.38.
Drew Romo gave the Knights an early 1-0 lead with a second inning solo Home Run. Romo added another RBI with a run-scoring single in the fourth.
Jacksonville did their damage after Smith departed. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped on the Knights bullpen for a three-spot in the fifth and added two more runs in the sixth. Jarred Kelenic brought the visitors back within a pair when he connected with a seventh inning RBI single to center.
The Knights were held to only one despite a bases-loaded, one-out, opportunity following Kelenic's RBI hit. Charlotte also left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.
Jacksonville can clinch the series with one more win while Charlotte will need to claim three straight in order to salvage a split. It won't be easy for the Knights as the Jumbo Shrimp have now won nine of their last 11 games.
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