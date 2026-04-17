Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Thursday Night
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons at ESL Ballpark has been postponed.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, April 17, beginning at 4:05 p.m. RHP LUIS PERALES will make the start for Rochester in game one, and RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN is scheduled to start game two. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged at the ESL Ballpark Ticket Office for any home game for the rest of the 2026 season.
Tickets for the remaining 2026 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.
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