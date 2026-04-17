Explosive Offense from the Hens Earns Them a Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On April 16, 2026 Toledo and Louisville faced off once again, where the Hens won in a 10-5 ball game. Today's game was one full of quality at bats, produced by both dugouts, combining for 21 hits.

Things got off to a hot start for Toledo. In the top of the 2nd, Jace Jung got it started with a single up the middle. Trei Cruz then drew a walk after battling a full count. Corey Julks followed with his first RBI of the day when he hammered one just past the shortstop (1-0). The Hens continue to add run after run when Tyler Gentry takes his first at bat of the game. He gained an RBI when Cruz scored off his single to left field (2-0). Then Max Burt came to the plate and scored Julks by hitting a force out to second. He may have caused the first out, but the score was now in favor of Toledo, by 3 runs (3-0). They end their half of the inning with one more one after Max Clark hits a single to center field. With this Burt scores and the Hens are up 4-0 after an inning and a half.

Louisville responded right away in the bottom of the 2nd. Noelvi Marte gets four straight balls earning himself a walk. Then JJ Bleday hits a home run, scoring himself and Marte. This puts the score at 4-2, after 2 innings (Hens).

Toledo responded with a rally of their own in the third. Eduardo Valencia singled on a ground ball to center field to start the inning off. Then Jace Jung singled on a line drive to center field. Up next Corey Julks hit a double to up the middle. This scored both Valencia and Jung, making it 6-2 (Hens).

Toledo didn't allow a run in the bottom half of the third inning. They instead came back and scored another run in the top of the 4th. Gage Workman doubled on a line drive to center. Eduardo Valencia followed this up with a single to score Workman (7-2).

The 5th inning was a quieter one in the game, the next time a run was scored was in the bottom of the 6th. After a pitching change, Drew Sommers walked Edwin Arroyo and then allowed him to advance to second on a wild pitch. Noelvi Marte then was given a walk of his own, putting runners on first and second. Up next JJ Bleday hit a double, scoring Arroyo. This was the only run allowed that inning, so the score remained at 7-3, after 6 complete innings.

The score didn't stay this way long because Toledo once again gained base runners. This time it was with back to back walks from Eduardo Valencia and Jace Jung. Trei Cruz then came to the plate and singled on a live drive to left field, scoring Valencia (8-3). Tyler Gentry continued to add insurance runs when he singled on a ground ball to left field. Jung and Cruz crossed home, making the score 10-3, in the top of the 7th inning.

The Bats tried to chip away at their deficit, starting with Will Banfield. He singled on a line drive to left field. This put a runner on first when Johnson came up to bat. Johnson then homered to left-center field. This added Banfield and himself as runs to the overall score (10-5). However, this is where their comeback fell short and where the score ended up sitting for the rest of the game.

After 9 innings of baseball, Ty Madden was awarded the win for the Toledo Mud Hens. While, Jose Franco was given the loss for the Louisville Bats. Tonight's game was full of explosive offense, with 15 total runs scored between the two teams. They will both be back in Louisville tomorrow night at 6:35 P.M. for game 4 of their series.

Notables:

Hitting-

Trei Cruz

2 - 4 (BB, RBI, 2 R)

Eduardo Valencia

2 - 4 (BB, RBI, 2 R)







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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