Indians Take Down Storm Chasers 12-5
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - 9 runs between the 6th and 7th innings powered the Indianapolis Indians (5-13) as they won 12-5 against the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-8) Thursday night. Omaha saw a 3-for-4 game from Abraham Toro, including a home run, but the pitching staff's 17 walks were too much for the Storm Chasers offense to overcome.
The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning when Elias Díaz collected an RBI single to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.
Toro then doubled the lead with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning to make it 2-0.
The Indians responded by tying the game 2-2 with a pair of RBI knocks off Omaha starter Aaron Sanchez in the top of the 3rd inning.
Drew Waters put the Storm Chasers back in front 3-2 in the bottom of the 3rd inning with an RBI single.
Omaha's Helcris Olivárez (0-1) relieved Sanchez at the beginning of the 5th inning, but the Indians tied it up again on an RBI single, knotting the score 3-3.
A leadoff home run from Indianapolis' Nick Cimillo in the top of the 6th inning put the Indians ahead for the first time, giving them a 4-3 edge. Storm Chasers right-hander Ethan Bosacker relieved Olivárez with 2 on and 2 out, but those inherited runners both scored on an RBI double to extend the Indianapolis lead to 6-3.
The Storm Chasers cut the deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the 6th inning when Brandon Drury hit an RBI single, but the Indians plated 6 runs in the top of the 7th inning to make it 12-4.
Omaha got 1 run back in the bottom of the 7th inning on an RBI single from Kameron Misner, but the score remained 12-5 the rest of the way.
The Storm Chasers and Indians will rematch for Game 4 of the series at 6:35 P.M. CT on Friday at Werner Park with left-hander Ryan Ramsey scheduled to start for Omaha.
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