WooSox Game Information

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







LHP Thomas Pannone, the former WooSox and Cranston, Rhode Island native via Bishop Hendricken High School, will make his 2026 Nashville debut tonight as the Sounds' starter. Pannone signed with Milwaukee prior to the 2025 season but missed the entire year with a torn flexor tendon. He has appeared in 50 big league games (13 starts) with Toronto (49 games from 2018-19) and Milwaukee (1 game in 2023) going 7-7 with a 5.46 ERA. He was 5-3 with a 4.57 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) for the WooSox in 2022.

Tonight's game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

Nick Sogard 1B

Nate Eaton RF

Mikey Romero 3B

Kristian Campbell LF

Anthony Seigler 2B

Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Vinny Capra DH

Jason Delay C

Braiden Ward CF

Jake Bennett LHP

APRIL 16th WORCESTER (10-6) at NASHVILLE (8-8) 7:35 pm (EDT)

Worcester Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.68) vs. Nashville Sounds LHP Thomas Pannone (NR)

Two Bad - The Worcester Red Sox - who have dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season (and suffered their first two road losses of the year in the process) - hope to avoid their first 3-game losing streak in more than seven months when they play game three of their 6-game set against the Nashville Sounds (AAA-Milwaukee) tonight at 7:35 pm (Eastern Time) at First Horizon Park in the Music City. The Sounds have taken the first two games the last two nights, 9-4 and 5-3 in the first-ever meetings between the teams. The WooSox need a victory tonight to avoid losing three straight for the first time since last September 2-4 vs. Scranton/WB.

This Series - Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM. The 6-game set at First Horizon Park in historic downtown Nashville continues with three more night games...this evening through Saturday all at 7:35 pm (Eastern Time) before concluding on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm (EDT).

The Road Home - Worcester is now 5-2 on the road after their 5-0 start to their road schedule which was their best in club-history. They are 5-4 at home. The WooSox will enjoy their stay amid the warm weather in Nashville (temps in the 80's all week) before flying back to Worcester (via Boston) after Sunday's series finale. The Sox will host Syracuse for the second time this season beginning on Tuesday, April 21 with the opener of a 6-game set vs. the Mets through Sunday, April 26. Game times vary during the series as the clubs play April 21 at 6:05 pm, a special 3:05 pm start on April 22 followed by another weekday matinee on April 23 at 12:05 pm (those during School Vacation Week) and then back to normal times on Friday, April 24 at 6:05 pm as well as over the weekend with a 4:05 pm game on Saturday, April 25 and a 1:05 pm start on Sunday, April 26.

WooSox Promotions During the Next Homestand at Polar Park from April 21-26 vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park all week)

Tuesday, April 21, 6:05 pm Tendy Tuesday - Kid's Eat Free; Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); Celebration of Jackie Robinson's Life & Legacy.

Wednesday, April 22, 3:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; WooSox Foundation Day on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the debut of the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van; a Celebration of Earth Day.

Thursday, April 23, 12:05 pm Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day; Meet two current WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, April 24, 6:05 pm "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls; WooU Night.

Saturday, April 25, 4:05 pm Autism Acceptance Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, April 26, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 11 of his last 12 games (13-for-47, .277) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has a 12-game on-base streak. Also hit in 9 of his last 10 games (12-for-33, .364) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 14 runs scored. Is tied for 1st in the league with 16 runs scored, T9th in BB (14), and 8th in the IL in OPS (1.041).

Allan Castro Has a 5-game hitting streak (7-for-21, .333) with 2 HR & 7 RBI.

Tsung-Che Cheng Became first WooSox player to hit for the cycle on April 10 vs. Columbus. Is 5th in IL in both SLG (.659) and 4th in OPS (1.101).

Jason Delay Hit in 6 of his last 7 games (8-for-24, .333) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 7 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 11 of his 13 games played (16-for-51, .314) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI. Is T5th in league in RBI (14).

Nick Sogard Has reached base safely in 13 of his 14 starts. Is T6th in league with 15 walks.

Braiden Ward Has 6 HBP in his 13 games played. Is 8th in OBP (.479) and 4th in Stolen Bases (9).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with a 0.68 ERA in 3 GS (2 R, 1 ER in 13.1 IP). He is 2nd in the league with his 0.68 ERA, is 3rd in Lowest Batting Average Against (.109) and 2nd in WHIP (0.53).

Tayron Guerrero Has had 5 hitless appearances in his 5 outings (5 IP) and is tied for 4th in league with 2 Saves.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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