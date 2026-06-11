WooSox Game Information

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Because Game 2 of today's twin bill is the result of a May 24th rainout at Polar Park in Worcester, the WooSox will be the "home" team in Game 2. Thank you.

Today's G1 WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

2B Mikey Romero

3B Anthony Seigler

C Matt Thaiss

RF Allan Castro

1B Matt Lloyd

DH Nathan Hickey

LF Tyler McDonough

LHP Patrick Sandoval

JUNE 11th WORCESTER (33-29) at ROCHESTER (39-25) 1:05 pm Doubleheader

G1 Worcester Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 6.75) vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Luis Perales (1-4, 3.02)

G2 Worcester Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (NR) vs. Rochester Red Wings LHP Zach Penrod (0-3, 4.10)

Double Duty - The Worcester Red Sox - who had their 5-game winning streak snapped last night - will look to get back on the winning track when they continue their 7-game series against the 1st-place Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) with a makeup doubleheader this afternoon at 1:05 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. The twin bill is the result of a May 24 rainout in Worcester, so Rochester will rightfully be the home team in Game 1 while the WooSox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, will be the "home" team in Game 2. Both games can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Despite the defeat last night, the WooSox have still won 5 of their last 6 games and 10 of their last 14.

Double Your Pleasure - The WooSox have played two doubleheaders this season and have swept them both. Their last twin bill came here in Rochester on April 30 with Worcester winning both games, 4-3 and 7-3. Their other doubleheader came on Easter Sunday, April 5 at St. Paul when the Sox swept the Saints by scores of 4-2 and 11-9 (in 10 innings). Last year Worcester played 10 doubleheaders (8 at home compared to 2 on the road) which was one short of the club-record 11 doubleheaders the Sox played during the 2023 season. Worcester went 4-2-4 in their 10 twin bills last year - they had four sweeps, were swept twice, and split four others.

Where Things Stand - The WooSox (33-29) remain in 4th-place in the International League East Division but are just a 1/2-game behind 3rd-place Charlotte and 11/2 in back of 2nd-place Jacksonville. The Sox are back to 5-games nehind the front running Red Wings (39-25). Rochester is tied with Memphis and both a 1/2-game behind Nashville who leads the International League West Division with their 40-25 record. Only the team with the best overall record in the league will get the 1st half playoff spot. The 1st half ends after the games of Sunday, June 21.

What's Ahead - The WooSox have 11 games to go before the end the 1st half - the remaining 5 games here in Rochester through the weekend and then next week they stay on the road for a 6-game series in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (June 16-21). The Sox have had two games cancelled due to inclement weather thus far, so barring any other weather issues they will play 73 of their scheduled 75 game 1st half slate. The 2nd half begins on Tuesday, June 23 with all teams at 0-0. That will mark the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 5 straight (7-for-19, .368) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 4 runs. Has a .303 batting average in 25 road games (27-for-89) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 11 games is 13-for-39, .333.

Tsung-Che Cheng Hit in 7 of his last 10 games (9-for-30, .300) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Hit in 3 straight (4-for-9) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs.

Mikey Romero Hit in 4 of his last 5 games (7-for-16, .438) with 1 2B. 1 3B, 1 HR & 2 RBI.

Braiden Ward Hit in 5 of his last 6 games (8-for-25, .320) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 SB, and 3 runs scored. Has reached base safely in 25 of his last 27 starts. Has 24 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 27 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 43 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .319 batting average at home in 21 games (23-for-72) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 3 starts - 14.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 18 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 3 relief appearances with WooSox - 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Kyle Keller Last 5 relief appearances - 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 6 relief appearances - 7.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 14 SO.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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