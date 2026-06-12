Stripers' Power Bats Back Baumann's Debut in 14-5 Rout of Jacksonville
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Brewer Hicklen, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Brett Wisely, and Jim Jarvis all homered on Thursday night, backing the Triple-A debut of Garrett Baumann as the Gwinnett Stripers (34-22) rolled to a 14-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (36-30) and VyStar Ballpark. Baumann, ranked the Atlanta Braves' No. 11 prospect by MLB.com, struck out six over 5.0 one-run innings for the win.
Decisive Plays: Hicklen got the Stripers going early, belting a two-run home run (11) over the bullpens in left field to make it 2-0. Two innings later, back-to-back solo shots from Keirsey Jr. (5) and Wisely (4) extended the Stripers' lead to 4-0. Jacksonville scratched out their only run against Baumann in the third, but Hicklen countered it with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 5-1. With the lead now 6-2 entering the eighth, Gwinnett made it 12-2 with a six-run frame highlighted by a two-run double from Hicklen, RBI double from Wisely, and RBI singles from Jarvis, Jose Azocar, and Jair Camargo. Jarvis tacked on two more with a two-run homer (5) in the ninth, making it 14-2.
Key Contributors: Hicklen (4-for-6, double, homer, 5 RBIs) and Wisely (3-for-4, double, homer, 2 RBIs) each fell a triple shy of the cycle while Jarvis (2-for-6, homer, 3 RBIs) also drove in three. Keirsey Jr. tallied three steals and scored four runs (3-for-4, homer, RBI). Baumann (W, 1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.0 innings. For Jacksonville, Jared Serna homered twice (2-for-3, 4 RBIs).
Noteworthy: Baumann became the first Stripers pitcher to start and win his Triple-A debut since Lucas Braun on September 6, 2025 vs. Durham. Hicklen has homered three times in his last six games, raising his team-leading total to 11. Keirsey Jr. tied his single-game career high (and season high) with the three steals (3-for-3).
Next Game (Friday, June 12): Gwinnett Stripers at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. ET at VyStar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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