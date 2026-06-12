Lee's Walk-Off Double Caps a Wild Win
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights bested the Oklahoma City Comets 9-8 on Thursday night when Korey Lee came through with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning. Charlotte and OKC were knotted up 8-8 when Lee stepped to the plate with Junior Perez on second. The Knights catcher ripped a payoff pitch into the left field corner that plated Perez and put the home team in the win column.
Prior to Lee's heroics, the ballgame was a rollercoaster for both clubs. Charlotte staked themselves a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the home half of the first. Caden Connor's RBI double opened the scoring and Dustin Harris added an RBI single.
The visitors pushed across the contest's next three runs before Charlotte pulled even in the bottom of the fifth on Connor's fourth Home Run of the season.
A Comets run in the top of the sixth was quickly countered with a three-spot in the bottom half of the inning. Harris' solo Home Run tied the game 4-4; Mario Camilletti's RBI triple gave the Knights a 5-4 lead; and Camilletti raced home on a wild pitch that put Charlotte up by two.
Once again Oklahoma City battled back. The PCL club scored four runs in the seventh and took an 8-6 lead. However, it was Charlotte pinch-hitter Andy Weber who came through in the clutch in the eighth.
The Knights had two runners aboard with two outs when Weber strolled to the plate for his first at-bat of the evening. Weber laced a line drive into the left-centerfield gap that plated both runners and drew the Knights even at 8-8.
Tyler Schweitzer delivered a solid spot start from the mound while Zach Franklin, Peyton Pallette, and Ben Peoples all pitched well out of the Charlotte bullpen. Offensively it was a balanced attack and the team finished with 12 hits.
Charlotte will attempt to even up the series on Friday night with Game Four scheduled for 7:04pm ET.
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