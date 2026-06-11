Rochester Red Wings to be Featured on MLB Network's "Grass Routes" June 14

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will be featured in an upcoming episode of MLB Network's original docuseries GRASS ROUTES, premiering Sunday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Hosted by MLB Pipeline expert JONATHAN MAYO, Grass Routes explores the communities that help shape Minor League Baseball, highlighting the people, places, traditions, and local culture that make each city unique. The Rochester episode will provide viewers with an inside look at one of professional baseball's most historic franchises while showcasing many of the landmarks and organizations that make the city a special place to live and visit.

Featured throughout the episode are Red Wings Manager MATT LECROY and players NICK SCHNELL, YOHANDY "YOYO" MORALES, TREY LIPSCOMB, JACKSON CLUFF, CHASE SOLESKY, SETH SHUMAN, HOLDEN POWELL, CJ STUBBS, JT ARRUDA, and ZACH BRZYCKY.

As part of the episode, LeCroy visits the iconic Nick Tahou Hots, home of Rochester's famous Garbage Plate, while Schnell explores the interactive exhibits at The Strong National Museum of Play with his family. Morales, Lipscomb, and Cluff spend time with local youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, highlighting the connection between Red Wings players and the community they represent.

Viewers will also see Shuman, Powell, Stubbs, Arruda, and Brzycky experience Rochester's brewing heritage at the Genesee Brew House, while Solesky and his fiancée visit the legendary Oak Hill Country Club, one of the nation's premier golf destinations and host of multiple major championships.

"When people think about Rochester, they might first think about its baseball history, but what we found was a city with tremendous pride, character, and community spirit," said MLB Pipeline National Reporter JONATHAN MAYO. "The Red Wings are a big part of that story, and this episode allowed us to showcase not only the team, but the people and places that make Rochester such a special place."

The Rochester installment serves as the fourth and final episode of Grass Routes' second season. Previous episodes this year have featured Asheville, North Carolina (Asheville Tourists), Tulsa, Oklahoma (Tulsa Drillers), and Montgomery, Alabama (Montgomery Biscuits), each highlighting the unique relationship between Minor League Baseball and its community.

"Rochester has a rich baseball history, incredible community partners, and a passionate fan base that makes this city unlike any other," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "We're excited for baseball fans around the country to see what makes Rochester special and to showcase the players, organizations, and landmarks that help define our community."

The series, which debuted in 2025, takes a travelogue-style approach to storytelling, exploring how Minor League Baseball clubs are woven into the fabric of their cities. Rochester's episode highlights the people, places, and traditions that have made the Flower City a cornerstone of professional baseball for generations.

Fans are encouraged to tune in on Sunday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network and help celebrate Rochester's moment on a national stage.

MLB Network is available through participating television providers and directly through MLB+. Following its premiere, the episode will also be available on demand through MiLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the MLB App.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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