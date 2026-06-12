RailRiders and IronPigs Suspended

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field was suspended due to rain and will be continued on Friday, June 12.

Gates will open at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, and play will resume at 3:35 with one out in the top of the fourth inning of a scoreless game. Thursday's game will be played to its full nine-inning completion, and Friday's regularly scheduled contest will be a seven-inning game starting approximately 30-40 minutes after game one concludes.

The RailRiders and the IronPigs continue this series through Sunday. Find out promotional details and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

32-32







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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