RailRiders and IronPigs Suspended
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field was suspended due to rain and will be continued on Friday, June 12.
Gates will open at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, and play will resume at 3:35 with one out in the top of the fourth inning of a scoreless game. Thursday's game will be played to its full nine-inning completion, and Friday's regularly scheduled contest will be a seven-inning game starting approximately 30-40 minutes after game one concludes.
The RailRiders and the IronPigs continue this series through Sunday. Find out promotional details and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
32-32
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