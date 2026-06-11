Bisons Native American Heritage Night June 20 Seneca Niagara

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons are thrilled to once again partner with Seneca Resorts & Casinos to host Native American Heritage Night on Saturday, June 20 as the Herd hosts the Charlotte Knights (6:35 p.m.). A Sahlen Field tradition, Native American Heritage Night will feature a Rally Towel Giveaway, Dancers, Music, Special Contests and more!

Get to the ballpark early on June 20 because the first 1,500 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.) will receive a Rally Towel Giveaway, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos. Special pregame festivities will also include music, live dancing from the Frank Wesaw Dancers, the Nayo T Ballers Native Youth Baseball Team as our Dream Team and the Iroquois Post 1587 Color Guard. President & CEO of Seneca Gaming, Kevin Nephew will throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch.

Then as the Bisons take on the Charlotte Knights, there will be great chances for you to win amazing prices, including a Bisons Beaded Cap, designed by artist Aryian Stevens, and a Bisons Gameday Suite for the team's fridaynightbash! game on July 24, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos.

Native American Heritage Night T-Shirts

New this year, fans can purchase custom-made Bisons Native American Heritage Night T-Shirts. The shirts were specially designed by Bill Crouse, a Seneca Artist residing on the Allegany Reservation in Salamanca.

Crouse is inspired by the Seneca Culture and seeks ways to share this in his art. Reflecting on the stories, language, and history of the Seneca People he celebrates his culture thru many mediums. The "Native Bisons" logo designed on the t-shirt shows a beaded medallion with white buck skin fringe.

The shirts will be available for purchase at the Bisons Native American Heritage Night in white and blue varieties.

The game on Saturday, June 20 is also the club's first Labatt-urday Night of the season, featuring $4 Labatt Blue and Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. We'll also give out special Labatt-themed Prizes to lucky seats during the game... and of course, one lucky fan could also go home with Labatt Beer for a Year!!







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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