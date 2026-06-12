Indians Win Battle of the Bats in 11-6 Victory

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Three different Indianapolis Indians players homered en route to their 11-6 victory against the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night at Victory Field. Enmanuel Valdez hit a three-run homer in the first, Derek Berg launched a go-ahead 432-foot rocket in the third and Dominic Fletcher capped the barrage in the fifth.

After taking an early lead, the Indians (27-39) found themselves in a tie game, 6-6, with the Clippers (36-29) going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Nick Cimillo gave Indy the lead on a double to center field that sent Jhostynxon Garcia home, followed by Fletcher's two-run homer to stretch the lead to 9-6.

The Indians did not look back from there, tagging on an additional two runs off a passed ball and a throwing error by third baseman Kody Huff to put the game out of reach.

Cam Sanders started on the mound for the Indians, giving up no runs in his 1.0-inning outing. He was followed by Thomas Harrington who allowed a total of four runs throughout his 1.2 innings, then Noah Murdock (1.1ip), Beau Burrows (W, 2-0) who allowed an additional two runs, Justin Meis (1.0ip), Yunior Marte (1.0ip) and Derek Diamond (1.0ip) completed the bullpen game for Indianapolis.

Ryan Webb started for the Clippers giving up six runs in his 3.0 innings, followed by Pedro Avila (L, 2-6) who tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs.

The six-game series between the Clippers and Indians will continue Friday night with the first pitch at 7:05 PM. RHP Khristian Curtis (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for the Indians, set for his Triple-A debut, with LHP Logan Allen (2-1, 4.94) taking the hill for Columbus.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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