IronPigs, Toyota, and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute Team up for Strike out Cancer Night on June 16th

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited once again partner up for an exceptional cause on Strike Out Cancer Night on June 16th at Coca-Cola Park, presented by Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, part of Jefferson Health.

This will be the ninth season that the IronPigs will be hosting a Strike Out Cancer game. Strike Out Cancer has been an annual event for the IronPigs over the prior 8 seasons raising more than $135,000 to fight cancer and support cancer non-profit organizations since its inception at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs will once again be wearing special jerseys on-field to mark the occasion when they take on the Worcester Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16th. The jerseys feature names of people who have battled, survived, and are currently fighting cancer. Names were locally sourced from the Lehigh Valley thru social media and each jersey includes more than 50 names (each jersey will contain the same names). The jerseys will be auctioned off and combined with 50/50 drawing proceeds to benefit the Cancer Support Community - Greater Lehigh Valley and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund.

"We are proud to team up with the Iron Pigs and Toyota to fight a disease that impacts countless community members," said Suresh Nair, MD, Physician in Chief, Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, part of Jefferson Health. "Strike Out Cancer Night is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when a community comes together with purpose. Every name represented, every dollar raised and every fan in the stands reflects hope and strength for those battling cancer."

The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association will be making a $5,000 donation that will be benefiting both Cancer Support Community - Greater Lehigh Valley and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund.

"The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association is proud to once again partner with the IronPigs as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 'Strike Out Cancer' game," said Kurt Koch, Treasurer of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "Now in our third year supporting this impactful initiative, it's an opportunity to raise awareness, honor those affected, and provide critical support to local organizations making a difference. We're honored to be part of such a meaningful night." he continued.

Additionally, the IronPigs will be selling special Strike Out Cancer T-Shirts in the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park with 100% of the proceeds going to the Cancer Support Community - Greater Lehigh Valley and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund. Sponsorship sales from the evening for 'Strike Out Cancer' will also benefit the selected beneficiaries.

In addition to fundraising via merchandise sales, the 50/50 raffle and jersey auctions, the IronPigs will be holding a moment of silence during the game with everyone in attendance holding up Strike Out Cancer placards with the name of someone close to them who has been affected by cancer. The IronPigs will also be hosting hundreds of cancer survivors - and those who help to fight the disease daily - as sponsors helped the team provide complimentary tickets to those impacted to enjoy the game.

The Cancer Support Community's programs help people affected by cancer - survivors, caregivers, friends and family - regain control of their lives, reduce stress and isolation, and restore a sense of hope for a better quality of life regardless of the stage of the disease or the type of cancer. Today, hundreds of people with cancer and their loved ones unite through our no-charge programs.

The Prager Patient Assistance Fund is a program that provides financial support to patients at Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute facing cancer who need extra support for day-to-day nonmedical expenses while they are receiving cancer treatment.

Back again this season on Strike Out Cancer night will be Emily's Hug Mee Drive hosted by the IronPigs at the ballpark. Emily's Hug Mee Drive was started by childhood cancer warrior Emily FaRannte in an effort to ensure every child with cancer has a Squishmallow friend to be with them during their cancer journey. A Toyota vehicle will be on-site at Coca-Cola Park as the collection point for all the Squishmallows. Nearly 1,500 Squishmallows have been delivered since the program started in 2022.

Fans can purchase tickets for Strike Out Cancer night on June 16th at ironpigsbaseball.com or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.