Jumbo Shrimp Slip by Charlotte for Fourth Straight Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outlasted the Charlotte Knights 5-3 Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville in front of 6,212 fans.

Down 2-0, the Jumbo Shrimp (10-8) rallied for three runs in the sixth to take the lead for good while facing Charlotte (7-10) reliever Adisyn Coffey (L, 0-2). Following a leadoff walk to Jesús Bastidas and a Cody Morissette single, Andrew Pintar singled to drive in Jacksonville's first run to cut the lead to 2-1. Kemp Alderman was hit by a pitch, loading the bases and set up back-to-back walks from Joe Mack and Jacob Berry lifting the Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 advantage.

Once Jacksonville had the lead, they added to it in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs. Bastidas and Ethan O'Donnell singled to begin the inning. After advancing on a balk, Pintar drove in Bastidas on a sacrifice fly to center field. Major League rehabber Kyle Stowers smacked an RBI single to right to bring around O'Donnell to improve Jacksonville's lead to 5-2.

The only remaining offense from Charlotte arrived in the top of the seventh against Jacksonville reliever Tyler Zuber. A single and a walk to open the inning set up an RBI single from Jarred Kelenic to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Charlotte catcher Drew Romo (3) launched a solo home run off Jacksonville starting pitcher Thomas White to start the scoring in the top of the second. White tossed four innings and struck out eight in his return to Jacksonville after starting the season on the injured list.

After Korey Lee reached on an error, Romo added an RBI single in the fourth inning to push the early Charlotte lead to 2-0.

Jacksonville pitching stranded eight runners across the final four innings, including three in the ninth when William Kempner (SV, 3) struck out three of the last four hitters he faced to finish of the win for Jacksonville. Right-hander Zach McCambley (W, 1-1) earned the win following two clean innings in relief of White.

The Jumbo Shrimp have now won four in a row and nine of their last 11 games overall.

The series continues Friday with Jumbo Shrimp ace Robby Snelling (0-1, 2.77) on the mound for Jacksonville opposite Charlotte righty Tanner McDougal (0-0, 2.40).

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Friday set for 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave until 7:30 p.m., Red Shirt Friday where fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar and Record Store Night presented by Bruiser Records, who will be selling records, merch and more on the concourse.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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