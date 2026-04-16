Bulls Fade against Norfolk

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Norfolk Tides scored twice in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie on their way to a 5-2 win over the Durham Bulls at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

With the game even 2-2, Norfolk (6-11) scored a pair of runs on five hits off of rehabbing Tampa Bay Rays reliever Edwin Uceta (L, 0-1). Ryan Noda, who hit a solo homer in the third, singled home the tie-breaking run, with Jud Fabian singling to left-center to bring in a second run to put Norfolk ahead 4-2.

The Tides tacked on an unearned run in the eighth before the Bulls (6-11) attempted a comeback.

In the ninth, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Carlos Colmenarez drew walks against Enoli Paredes.

Alex Pham (S, 1) replaced Paredes, and served up a deep out to the top of the right field wall off the bat of Victor Mesa. Raynel Delgado flied out to end the game.

Marcus Johnson worked five innings in his second start for Durham, permitting six hits and two runs. The Bulls tied the game in the fourth on a two-run home run by Malloy.

Durham had just four hits in the loss.

The series continues Thursday night with Brody Hopkins (0-0, 1.93) expected to match up against Nestor German (0-1, 4.97) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Uceta, who has been on the Rays' injured list all season with a right shoulder issue, made three appearances at Double-A Montgomery before being assigned to the Bulls ahead of Tuesday morning's game... Johnson was making his first appearance at the DBAP since his collegiate days when the Bulls' home stadium was used for Duke's home games... Joe Rock needed 25 pitches in the eighth inning, allowing two walks and hitting a batter in his first appearance since April 2nd. Rock had been recalled by the Rays, but was not used before being optioned back to the Bulls over the weekend.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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