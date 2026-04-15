WooSox Game Information

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM. Thank you.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

Nick Sogard 2B

Mickey Gasper 1B

Mikey Romero DH

Kristian Campbell LF

Allan Castro RF

Tsung-Chen Cheng SS

Vinny Capra 3B

Matt Thaiss C

Braiden Ward CF

Alec Gamboa LHP

APRIL 15th WORCESTER (10-5) at NASHVILLE (7-8) 7:35 pm (EDT)

Worcester Red Sox LHP Alec Gamboa (NR) vs. Nashville Sounds RHP Coleman Crow (2-0, 4.02)

One and Done - The Worcester Red Sox - who lost on the road for the first time in six away games this season last night - look to avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time this year when they play the second of a 6-game series in Nashville, TN tonight at 7:35 pm (EDT) against the Nashville Sounds (AAA-Milwaukee). The teams met for the first time ever last night and it was pretty much all Sounds as the home team rolled to a 9-4 victory. The WooSox need a victory tonight to avoid losing two straight for the first time since last September 18 & 19 vs. Rochester.

The Road Home - Worcester is now 5-1 on the road after their 5-0 start to their road schedule which was their best in club-history. They are 5-4 at home. The WooSox will enjoy their stay amid the warm weather in Nashville (temps in the 80's all week) before flying back to Worcester (via Boston) after Sunday's series finale. The Sox will host Syracuse for the second time this season beginning on Tuesday, April 21 with the opener of a 6-game set vs. the Mets through Sunday, April 26. Game times vary during the series as the clubs play April 21 at 6:05 pm, a special 3:05 pm start on April 22 followed by another weekday matinee on April 23 at 12:05 pm (those during School Vacation Week) and then back to normal times on Friday, April 24 at 6:05 pm as well as over the weekend with a 4:05 pm game on Saturday, April 25 and a 1:05 pm start on Sunday, April 26.

10-5 on April 15 - The WooSox 10-5 start to their season is still their best in franchise-history (since 2021). The Sox have won 9 of their last 12 games overall. This friendly reminder that today is Tax Day. Sorry.

View From Above - The WooSox (10-5) are alone in 1st-place atop the International League East division by a 1/2-game over Lehigh Valley. Memphis leads the overall 20-team league with a 12-4 record good for 1st-place in the IL West.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series in Nashville this week/weekend:

Thur. 7:35 pm (EDT) LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.68) vs. RHP Logan Henderson (1-0, 0.00)

Fri. 7:35 pm (EDT) TBD vs. LHP Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.00)

Sat. 7:35 pm (EDT) LHP Payton Tolle (2-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-3, 8.71)

Sun. 2:05 pm (EDT) LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 8.44) vs. LHP Shane Drohan (1-0, 3.12)

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 10 of his last 11 games (12-for-44, .272) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI.

Vinny Capra Hit in 8 of his last 9 games (11-for-30, .367) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 13 runs scored. Is 2nd in the league with 15 runs scored, 9th in OPB (.480), and 8th in the IL in OPS (1.048).

Tsung-Che Cheng Became first WooSox player to hit for the cycle on April 10 vs. Columbus. Is 3rd in IL in both SLG (.711) and OPS (1.158).

Jason Delay Hit in 6 of his last 7 games (8-for-24, .333) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 7 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 10 of his 12 games played (15-for-46, .326) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 13 RBI. Is T6th in league in RBI (13), T8th in walks (13), and 9th in OPS (1.040).

Nick Sogard Has reached base safely in 12 of his 13 starts. Is T8th in league with 13 walks.

Braiden Ward Has 6 HBP in his 12 games played. Is T3rd in IL in both OBP (.500) and Stolen Bases (9).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with a 0.68 ERA in 3 GS (2 R, 1 ER in 13.1 IP). He is 2nd in the league with his 0.68 ERA, is 3rd in Lowest Batting Average Against (.109) and 2nd in WHIP (0.53).

Tayron Guerrero Has had 4 hitless appearances in his 4 outings (4 IP) and is tied for 2nd in league with 2 Saves.

Seth Martinez Is 1st in International League in WHIP (0.34) and 3rd in Lowest Batting Average Against (.105).







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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