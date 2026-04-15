Toledo Scores First, But Comes up Short in a 9-5 Loss

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo lost, 9-5, against Louisville on April 15, 2026. The winning pitcher was Lyon Richardson of the Bats. The Mud Hens, Bryan Sammons was given the loss.

The Hens continued their road series with a mid morning game. First pitch was at 11:05 A.M. and the first run was scored by Toledo in the top of the second. Corey Julks started off the game, how he finished the one last night, with a homerun. He had the Hens up early in the top of the 2nd with a 1-0 lead.

Toledo continued to add onto their early lead in the 4th inning. Gage Workman began by drawing a walk, followed by Jace Jung earning one of his own. Following back-to-back walks Tomás Nido lays down a sac bunt, allowing the runners to move up to second and third. Up next, Tyler Gentry has his first hit with Toledo. He hit a 2-run double to center field, Workman and Jung scored. This put the Hens up 3-0, moving into the bottom half of the fourth.

Louisville started to chip away at their deficit in the bottom of the 5th. First, Noelvi Marte doubled. Then Will Banfield had a double of his own to right field. With this Marte scored from second (3-1). After this first run, Ivan Johnson singled to right field, moving Banfield to third. Blake Dunn followed this up with a walk to load the bases. Edwin Arroyo hit in the second run of the game with a sac fly to left field (Banfield scores) (3-2). Héctor Rodríguez put the Bats ahead with a big homer. This scored himself, Johnson and Dunn. At the end of 5 innings the score was in favor of Louisville at 5-3.

The Bats are the team to strike next. In the bottom of the 7th inning, Ivan Johnson got himself on the base path, once again, with a walk. Then, Blake Dunn singled on a ground ball to right field, followed by another single from Edwin Arroyo with a ball hit to center field. This allowed Ivan Johnson to score from second (6-3).

Michael Chavis increased the lead with a homerun to right field. The three run shot scored Dunn, Arroyo, and himself (9-3). This is where the scoring halts for the time being for Louisville, leaving it at 9-3 (Bats) after 7 complete innings.

Toledo tried to start a comeback in the following half inning. In the top of the 8th, Trei Cruz singled on a liner to center field. Then Hao-Yu Lee homered on a fly ball to right. Lee and Cruz crossed home plate and cut the deficit down to four. This put the score at 9-5, with Louisville still ahead.

However, this final push wasn't enough and the Hens lost their second in a row to the Bats, 9-5. Both teams will be back tomorrow night, with a little extra rest after today's morning game. Toledo will try to stop the losing streak before it starts with the first pitch set for 6:35 P.M.

Notable:

Tyler Gentry

2 - 3 (2 2B, BB, 2 RBI)







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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