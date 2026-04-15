Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 15 vs. Buffalo

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (8-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (8-8)

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Trey Yesavage (NR) vs. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (NR)

TUESDAY NIGHT TROUBLES: Taking on their Thruway rivals for the first time in 2026 on Tuesday night, the Rochester Red Wings (8-8) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (8-8) in their series opener, 5-3...on the offensive side, SS TREY LIPSCOMB drove in a pair of runs via a double in the bottom of the sixth as part of a multi-hit performance, and CF ROBERT HASSELL III connected on his first home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the first...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ struck out nine batters across 5.1 innings on the mound, while limiting the Bisons to six hits and one walk...Rochester looks to get back into the win column this afternoon, sending LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA to the mound for his first Triple-A start of the season...Buffalo will counter with rehabbing 2025 World Series standout RHP Trey Yesavage.

HASSELL & BUSTLE: CF ROBERT HASSELL III put together a multi-hit performance out of the leadoff spot last night, going 2-for-5 with a solo homer to lead off the ballgame for the Red Wings...the long ball marked Rochester's first leadoff homer since CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN on 8/22/2025 vs. TOL...he now has four leadoff home runs since making his Triple-A debut in 2024, tied for the second-most of any Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021) behind Luis Garcia Jr. (5)...

The Tennessee native has logged a multi-hit game in three of his last six contests since 4/7 at LHV, giving him four in 2026 for a share of the team lead (DYLAN CREWS).

Nine of his 11 Triple-A home runs have come at ESL Ballpark.

JUST HOW WE AN-DREW IT UP: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 5.1 innings of work in his fourth start of the season last night, allowing three earned on six hits while striking out nine batters and walking one...the southpaw now has 25 strikeouts across three starts in the month of April, most of any pitcher in MiLB or MLB ahead of Durham RHP Logan Workman (24), and former Red Wings LHP MacKenzie Gore (23)...

Alvarez is now just 3.0 innings pitched and 14 strikeouts shy of reaching 500 in his MiLB career.

BUILT FORD TOUGH: C HARRY FORD recorded his first multi-hit game as a Red Wing last night, going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk...the former Seattle Mariners first-round pick in 2021 is now tied for third on the team with three doubles, and is the 12th Red Wing to log a multi-hit performance in 2026.

WORLD-GLASS ACT: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER logged his second-straight three-hit game for the first time in his professional career last night, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles at the plate...since his Triple-A debut on 9/9/2025, Glasser ranks second among all qualified International League hitters in batting average (.345), fourth in OBP (.418), and fourth in hits (30)...

Glasser is now batting .571 on Tuesdays, going 4-for-7 with a RBI in two games played.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: SS TREY LIPSCOMB notched a pair of hits including yet another double yesterday evening, his team-leading fifth of the 2026 season...the two-bagger drove in a pair of runs and highlighted a 2-for-4 night at the plate...since the start of 2025, the Maryland native leads the team, and is tied for fifth in the International league with 34 doubles...Lipscomb now has 48 two-baggers and 191 total hits with Rochester, third and fifth-most respectively, among all Red Wings in the Nationals era (since 2021)...he trails directly behind Travis Blankenhorn in both categories (49 2B, 198 H).

K-LEAN WORK: The Red Wings' pitching staff put together a season-high 14 strikeouts last night...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ led the way with nine, LHP ERIK TOLMAN added three, and RHP TREVOR GOTT fanned a pair...this marks the Red Wings highest strikeout total against Buffalo at ESL Ballpark since four years ago to the date on 4/14/2022...

Rochester's pitching staff has now struck out double-digit batters eight times in 2026, and rank fourth in the International League with 155 punchouts.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2006: 20 years ago today, the Red Wings walked off against Richmond, 6-5 in 10 innings...CF JASON TYNER delivered the winning blow, a single up the middle with the bases loaded...LF JOSH RABE paced the offense with four singles and an RBI, and SS JASON BARTLETT provided the power with a homer and a double.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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