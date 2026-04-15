SWB Game Notes - April 15, 2026

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-7) @ Syracuse Mets (8-8)

April 15, 2026 | Game 17 | Away Game 11 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (0-1, 1.80) vs RH Christian Scott (0-1, 6.48)

Rodríguez (4/10-1 vs DUR): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 SO, 79 P

Scott (4/9 @ BUF): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 1 BB, 7 SO, 76 P

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (April 14, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped an 8-6 decision to the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. After the Mets built a 6-1 advantage, the RailRiders rallied to tie the game before Syracuse's fourth home run of the night put them back in front for good.

MJ Melendez led off the bottom of the first with a triple off RailRiders starter Brendan Beck and opened the scoring on a Nick Morabito sacrifice fly. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the top of the second as Spencer Jones stole home. The Mets, however, recaptured the lead with back-to-back home runs by Hayden Senger and Melendez, giving them a 4-1 lead. Senger added another two-run homer in the fourth to extend Syracuse's lead to five. The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fifth, scoring five runs on five hits to tie the game. After Seth Brown walked, Ernesto Martinez Jr. drilled a two-run dart over the wall in right at 116.4 mph. One batter later, Payton Henry cut the deficit to a pair with his first home run of the season. Jasson Dominiguez doubled and scored on a single from Max Schuemann. With two outs, Jones skyed a twilight double to the wall in center, driving in Scheumann to tie the game at 6-6.The Mets regained the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer from former RailRider Jose Rojas.

Beck (1-1) surrendered all eight runs, six earned, on eight hits over 5.1 innings of work. Mets # 2 prospect Jonah Tong struck out ten over 4.2 innings but allowed all six Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs on five hits. Brandon Waddell (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of work, and Anderson Severino matched that for his second save of the season. Seven RailRiders had at least one hit in the loss, paced by multi-hit efforts from Schuemann and Martinez Jr.

NEWS & NOTES

HE'S AN ANGEL - SWB reliever Angel Chivilli has been the most impressive bullpen pitcher early on. In 8.1 innings of work, the right-hander has not allowed a run of any kind to score. He has let up just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine. While Chivilli has not added any accolades to his stat line, he is one of just two pitchers remaining on the roster with a 0.00 earned run average. The 23-year-old was traded to New York from Colorado for first baseman T. J. Rumfield after originally being signed by the Rockies in 2018.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the team with 18 runs batted in and is ranked third in the International League. He has three home runs and has scored a dozen times on his own. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

THE MARTIAN RETURNS - Jasson Domínguez has been tapped as the leadoff hitter so far this season by manager Shelley Duncan. He leads the team with seventeen total hits and a dozen runs scored. The switch-hitter also has the most steals on the summer for the RailRiders with seven total. He is batting .354 with eight RBI. Domínguez has recorded two doubled and a pair of home runs. Most impressively, he has walked 11 times compared to just seven strikeouts. The 23-year-old is coming off a summer spent entirely on the big-league club roster. With New York, he played in 123 games for a .257 batting average in his first full season. Domínguez had ten homers and 47 runs batted in for the Yankees.

IT'S A TEAM GAME - The RailRiders have the second most home runs with 24 in the International League. They trail the Iowa Cubs who have 27 and the league leading Louisville Bats with 28. Yanquiel Fernández leads the team with five despite not recording one last week. Ten players on the active roster have had at least one long ball.

WHAT'S THE SCOOP? - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse are fierce rivals stemming from the big New York Subway Series. However, last season the RailRiders won 17 of their 24 contests against the Triple-A Mets. SWB also leads in the all-times series boasting a 383-264 record over Syracuse. The Mets are currently 8-8 on the early season.

ELMER'S GLUE - The Yankees #3 prospect is making his third start of the season tonight. The right-hander has gone 5.0 innings in both outings, allowing just one earned run in each. In the first outing, he let up just four hits while walking two and striking out a pair. In the second stint, he issued two walks and three hits while striking out five. Rodríguez is currently on the Yankees 40-man roster.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-7) @ Syracuse Mets (8-8) April 15, 2026 | Game 17 | Away Game 11 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (0-1, 1.80) vs RH Christian Scott (0-1, 6.48) Rodríguez (4/10-1 vs DUR): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 SO, 79 P Scott (4/9 @ BUF): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 1 BB, 7 SO, 76 P

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (April 14, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped an 8-6 decision to the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. After the Mets built a 6-1 advantage, the RailRiders rallied to tie the game before Syracuse's fourth home run of the night put them back in front for good.

MJ Melendez led off the bottom of the first with a triple off RailRiders starter Brendan Beck and opened the scoring on a Nick Morabito sacrifice fly. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the top of the second as Spencer Jones stole home. The Mets, however, recaptured the lead with back-to-back home runs by Hayden Senger and Melendez, giving them a 4-1 lead. Senger added another two-run homer in the fourth to extend Syracuse's lead to five. The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fifth, scoring five runs on five hits to tie the game. After Seth Brown walked, Ernesto Martinez Jr. drilled a two-run dart over the wall in right at 116.4 mph. One batter later, Payton Henry cut the deficit to a pair with his first home run of the season. Jasson Dominiguez doubled and scored on a single from Max Schuemann. With two outs, Jones skyed a twilight double to the wall in center, driving in Scheumann to tie the game at 6-6.The Mets regained the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer from former RailRider Jose Rojas.

Beck (1-1) surrendered all eight runs, six earned, on eight hits over 5.1 innings of work. Mets # 2 prospect Jonah Tong struck out ten over 4.2 innings but allowed all six Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs on five hits. Brandon Waddell (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of work, and Anderson Severino matched that for his second save of the season. Seven RailRiders had at least one hit in the loss, paced by multi-hit efforts from Schuemann and Martinez Jr.

NEWS & NOTES

HE'S AN ANGEL - SWB reliever Angel Chivilli has been the most impressive bullpen pitcher early on. In 8.1 innings of work, the right-hander has not allowed a run of any kind to score. He has let up just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine. While Chivilli has not added any accolades to his stat line, he is one of just two pitchers remaining on the roster with a 0.00 earned run average. The 23-year-old was traded to New York from Colorado for first baseman T. J. Rumfield after originally being signed by the Rockies in 2018.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the team with 18 runs batted in and is ranked third in the International League. He has three home runs and has scored a dozen times on his own. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

THE MARTIAN RETURNS - Jasson Domínguez has been tapped as the leadoff hitter so far this season by manager Shelley Duncan. He leads the team with seventeen total hits and a dozen runs scored. The switch-hitter also has the most steals on the summer for the RailRiders with seven total. He is batting .354 with eight RBI. Domínguez has recorded two doubled and a pair of home runs. Most impressively, he has walked 11 times compared to just seven strikeouts. The 23-year-old is coming off a summer spent entirely on the big-league club roster. With New York, he played in 123 games for a .257 batting average in his first full season. Domínguez had ten homers and 47 runs batted in for the Yankees.

IT'S A TEAM GAME - The RailRiders have the second most home runs with 24 in the International League. They trail the Iowa Cubs who have 27 and the league leading Louisville Bats with 28. Yanquiel Fernández leads the team with five despite not recording one last week. Ten players on the active roster have had at least one long ball.

WHAT'S THE SCOOP? - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse are fierce rivals stemming from the big New York Subway Series. However, last season the RailRiders won 17 of their 24 contests against the Triple-A Mets. SWB also leads in the all-times series boasting a 383-264 record over Syracuse. The Mets are currently 8-8 on the early season.

ELMER'S GLUE - The Yankees #3 prospect is making his third start of the season tonight. The right-hander has gone 5.0 innings in both outings, allowing just one earned run in each. In the first outing, he let up just four hits while walking two and striking out a pair. In the second stint, he issued two walks and three hits while striking out five. Rodríguez is currently on the Yankees 40-man roster.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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