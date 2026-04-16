'Pigs Rally Comes up Just Shy against Saints

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Saint Paul, Minnesota - Despite a four-hit day for Bryan De La Cruz, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-7) could not come all the way back in a 9-7 loss to the St. Paul Saints (6-10) on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

The game was a back-and-forth affair early as St. Paul struck first in the second inning on a Tanner Schobel RBI double with the 'Pigs answering the next half-inning with Óscar Mercado's first homer of the year to tie it. Returning the call, St. Paul pulled ahead again in the last of the third on an Emmanuel Rodriguez RBI double only for Felix Reyes to bomb his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, to put the 'Pigs ahead 3-2 in the top of the 4th.

Not to be outdone, the Saints tipped the scales back again, scoring five times in the fourth to grab the lead back for good. Kaelen Culpepper doubled home a pair before Alan Roden singled him home. Gabby Gonzalez capped the frame with a two-run homer to make it 7-3 Saints.

Walker Jenkins stretched the Saints lead to its largest of the night with an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth.

Starting the march back in the sixth, Bryan De La Cruz and Reyes produced back-to-back doubles to plate a run to open the inning.

In the seventh, De La Cruz came to the plate with two on and crushed a three-run homer, his fourth, cut it to a one-run game.

That was the closest the 'Pigs got as Rodriguez swatted a solo shot for St. Paul in the eighth for insurance.

The 'Pigs put the first two on to begin the ninth, but couldn't push anything across as Drew Smith (S, 1) secured the win for the Saints.

Raul Brito (2-0) worked 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win for the Saints while Bryse Wilson (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings.

The 'Pigs and Saints will tee it up again on Thursday, April 16th when Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Connor Prielipp for the Saints. First pitch is slated for 7:37 EST.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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