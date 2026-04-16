'Pigs Rally Comes up Just Shy against Saints
Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Saint Paul, Minnesota - Despite a four-hit day for Bryan De La Cruz, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-7) could not come all the way back in a 9-7 loss to the St. Paul Saints (6-10) on Wednesday night at CHS Field.
The game was a back-and-forth affair early as St. Paul struck first in the second inning on a Tanner Schobel RBI double with the 'Pigs answering the next half-inning with Óscar Mercado's first homer of the year to tie it. Returning the call, St. Paul pulled ahead again in the last of the third on an Emmanuel Rodriguez RBI double only for Felix Reyes to bomb his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, to put the 'Pigs ahead 3-2 in the top of the 4th.
Not to be outdone, the Saints tipped the scales back again, scoring five times in the fourth to grab the lead back for good. Kaelen Culpepper doubled home a pair before Alan Roden singled him home. Gabby Gonzalez capped the frame with a two-run homer to make it 7-3 Saints.
Walker Jenkins stretched the Saints lead to its largest of the night with an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth.
Starting the march back in the sixth, Bryan De La Cruz and Reyes produced back-to-back doubles to plate a run to open the inning.
In the seventh, De La Cruz came to the plate with two on and crushed a three-run homer, his fourth, cut it to a one-run game.
That was the closest the 'Pigs got as Rodriguez swatted a solo shot for St. Paul in the eighth for insurance.
The 'Pigs put the first two on to begin the ninth, but couldn't push anything across as Drew Smith (S, 1) secured the win for the Saints.
Raul Brito (2-0) worked 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win for the Saints while Bryse Wilson (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings.
The 'Pigs and Saints will tee it up again on Thursday, April 16th when Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Connor Prielipp for the Saints. First pitch is slated for 7:37 EST.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from April 15, 2026
- Solid Scott Start Not Enough in Syracuse Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Offense Tax IronPigs Pitchers for First Home Win, 9-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Outlast Knights on Jackie Robinson Day - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Drop Second Straight in Nashville - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Fade against Norfolk - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Rally Comes up Just Shy against Saints - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to the Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Feels Like Summer as Tolentino Ignites Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- RailRiders Take Game Two against Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Surrenders Four Home Runs, Falls to Columbus 9-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Homer Happy Red Wings Power Their Way to Victory over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Yesavage Effective Despite Bisons 6-3 Loss to Rochester Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Storm Chasers Take 2nd Straight against Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Esmerlyn Valdez Extends On-Base Streak to 16 in Loss at Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Sam Antonacci Earns MLB Call-Up - Charlotte Knights
- Sam Antonacci Earns MLB Call Up - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Break out in Seventh, Rout Memphis 10-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Memphis in Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Toledo Scores First, But Comes up Short in a 9-5 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Toledo Scores First, But Comes up Short in a 9-5 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Fireworks Are Back Our First Honda Fridaynightbash on April 24 Is 'Trading Card Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Acosta, Ruiz Set to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - April 15, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Big Fifth Powers Bats to 9-5 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 15 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Grabs Early Lead, Wins Opener - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Dominate in 9-4 Win over Worcester - Nashville Sounds
- Jackson's Homer, Three Hits Not Enough in Saints 11-7 Loss to IronPigs - St. Paul Saints
- 'Pigs Outslug Saints in Inaugural Meeting in St. Paul - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Rally Comes up Just Shy against Saints
- 'Pigs Outslug Saints in Inaugural Meeting in St. Paul
- Felix Reyes Extends Hitting Streak to 10 But 'Pigs Fall in Finale to Red Wings
- IronPigs Blanked by Red Wings on Saturday Night
- Connor Gillispie Extends Scoreless Streak to 13 Innings as 'Pigs Stymie Red Wings