RailRiders Take Game Two against Syracuse
Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 4-1 on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Yankees' #3 Elmer Rodriguez struck out six over 5.2 scoreless innings for his first Triple-A win, and Ernesto Martinez Jr. homered and drove in two to pace the win.
With two down in the top of the first, Max Schumann walked and scored on a Spencer Jones double for the early 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.
Martinez Jr. started the top of the second inning with a home run to left, his second homer of the series and fourth of the year, to extend the advantage.
Seth Brown led off the seventh with a double. Martinez Jr.'s single plated Brown and extended the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 3-0.
The Mets loaded the bases against Brad Hanner with one out in the bottom of the inning, but the reliever struck out Hayden Senger and induced a foul popout from Jackson Cluff to end the threat.
Nick Morabito broke up the RailRiders' shutout bid in the eighth with a solo home run.
Schuemann reached on an error to start the ninth, stole second and third, and scored on an errant throw to cap the scoring at 4-1.
Rodriguez (1-1) struck out six in the victory, walking two, and hitting one. Carson Coleman pitched a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts for his first Triple-A save. Christian Scott (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first two runs on a pair of hits.
The RailRiders and Mets play the third game of this series on Thursday evening at 6:35 P.M. Carlos Lagrange, the Yankees' #2 prospect, gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Syracuse and Jack Wenninger, the Mets' #6 prospect.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
10- 7
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