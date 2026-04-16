RailRiders Take Game Two against Syracuse

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 4-1 on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Yankees' #3 Elmer Rodriguez struck out six over 5.2 scoreless innings for his first Triple-A win, and Ernesto Martinez Jr. homered and drove in two to pace the win.

With two down in the top of the first, Max Schumann walked and scored on a Spencer Jones double for the early 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.

Martinez Jr. started the top of the second inning with a home run to left, his second homer of the series and fourth of the year, to extend the advantage.

Seth Brown led off the seventh with a double. Martinez Jr.'s single plated Brown and extended the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 3-0.

The Mets loaded the bases against Brad Hanner with one out in the bottom of the inning, but the reliever struck out Hayden Senger and induced a foul popout from Jackson Cluff to end the threat.

Nick Morabito broke up the RailRiders' shutout bid in the eighth with a solo home run.

Schuemann reached on an error to start the ninth, stole second and third, and scored on an errant throw to cap the scoring at 4-1.

Rodriguez (1-1) struck out six in the victory, walking two, and hitting one. Carson Coleman pitched a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts for his first Triple-A save. Christian Scott (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first two runs on a pair of hits.

The RailRiders and Mets play the third game of this series on Thursday evening at 6:35 P.M. Carlos Lagrange, the Yankees' #2 prospect, gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Syracuse and Jack Wenninger, the Mets' #6 prospect.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10- 7







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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