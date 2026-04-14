SWB Game Notes - April 14, 2026

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-6) @ Syracuse Mets (7-8)

April 14, 2026 | Game 16 | Away Game 10 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#22 RH Brendan Beck (1-0, 3.00) vs #2 RH Jonah Tong (0-1, 5.06)

Beck (4/9 vs DUR): 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 81 P

Tong (4/8-2 @ BUF): 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 7 SO, 83 P

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 12, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders concluded their first home set of the year Sunday afternoon at PNC Field, falling to the Durham Bulls 4-3 to split the series.

Durham jumped to an early lead on RailRiders starter Dom Hamel in the top of the first. Raynel Delgado doubled, reached third on a groundout, and crossed home on a balk for a 1-0 advantage. The Bulls took a 2-0 edge in the fourth after Carson Williams reached on a leadoff error, scoring later in the inning from a Logan Davidson RBI single. In the fifth, Carlos Colmenarez hit his first home run of the season to extend Durham's lead to three.

After four hitless innings, Yanquiel Fernández roped the first RailRiders hit against Bulls' starter K.C. Hunt to open the home half of the frame. With two outs, Ali Sánchez brought Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within one, launching a two-run homer for his third blast of the year.

RailRiders' pitcher Zach Messinger tossed a clean sixth and seventh, keeping the game a one-run contest until the eighth when Victor Mesa Jr. lifted a solo shot to give Durham a 4-2 lead. Yankees' #6 Prospect Spencer Jones pulled SWB within one with a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but the RailRiders could not complete the comeback, leaving the tying run on third.

Hamel (L, 0-2) threw five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, and four hits while striking out six in the loss. Hunt (W, 1-2) allowed two runs on two hits in five frames of work to earn the victory. Cam Hill (S,1) recorded the save.

NEWS & NOTES

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #22 prospect Brendan Beck has been a solid starter for the RailRiders early on. The right-hander holds a 3.00 earned run average in three starts. In 15.0 innings of work, he has issued just two walks to his 21 total strikeouts. This strikeout count is tied for second most in the International League, just one shy of the leader. In his last start, Beck sat down the first eleven batters he faced while tossing a season-high 5.2 frames.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones had a great series at PNC Field against the Durham Bulls. The 24-year-old had a .278 average in six games while batting in a team high eight runs. Jones walked five times compared to just five strikeouts in 18 at-bats. He also smashed his third home run of the season and stole a pair of bases. Jones leads the International League with 17 RBI.

THE MARTIAN RETURNS - Jasson Domínguez has been tapped as the leadoff hitter so far this season by manager Shelley Duncan. He leads the team with seventeen total hits and a dozen runs scored. The switch-hitter also has the most steals on the summer for the RailRiders with seven total. He is batting .354 with eight RBI. Domínguez has recorded two doubled and a pair of home runs. Most impressively, he has walked 11 times compared to just seven strikeouts. The 23-year-old is coming off a summer spent entirely on the big-league club roster. With New York, he played in 123 games for a .257 batting average in his first full season. Domínguez had ten homers and 47 runs batted in for the Yankees.

IT'S A TEAM GAME - The RailRiders have the second most home runs with 22 in the International League. They trail only the Iowa Cubs who have 25 total. Yanquiel Fernández leads the team with five despite not recording one last week. Nine players on the active roster have had at least one long ball.

HE'S AN ANGEL - SWB reliever Angel Chivilli has been the most impressive bullpen pitcher early on. In 8.1 innings of work, the right-hander has not allowed a run of any kind to score. He has let up just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine. While Chivilli has not added any accolades to his stat line, he is one of just two pitchers remaining on the roster with a 0.00 earned run average. The 23-year-old was traded to New York from Colorado for first baseman T. J. Rumfield after originally being signed by the Rockies in 2018.

WHAT'S THE SCOOP? - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse are fierce rivals stemming from the big New York Subway Series. However, last season the RailRiders won 17 of their 24 contests against the Triple-A Mets. SWB also leads in the all-times series boasting a 383-263 record over Syracuse. The Mets are currently 7-8 on the early season.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.