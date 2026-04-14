Road Opener At Durham Lost In Extras

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (5-11) fell to the Durham Bulls (6-10), 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The two teams went to extras but Durham prevailed with the walk-off victory.

During regulation, Norfolk scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Fernando Peguero broke the Tides' scoring open with a solo home run. Later in the inning, José Barrero blasted a two-run homer to give the Tides a 3-1 lead.

Durham was able to get each of those runs back between the third and fifth innings. Each bullpen would do their jobs, shutting down each other's lineups to force extras.

In the 10th, Norfolk failed to score. Durham was able to advance their inherited runner to third on a wild pitch. The Bulls hit a sacrifice fly to knock in the game-winning run.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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