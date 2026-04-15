Just Sayin' - Buckeyes QB Roots on Clippers Tuesday

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Columbus Clippers fans were treated to a special appearance on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, as Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin was on hand to root on the local team. Sayin tossed out a ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday's game between the Clippers and Iowa Cubs.

Tuesday marked the return of first baseman C.J. Kayfus from Cleveland, who remains one of the organization's top prospects.

Right-hander Pedro Avila (0-0) made the start for Andy Tracy's club.

Columbus entered the game Tuesday with a record of 8-7, just a half-game behind the visitors from Iowa. LouSeal (left), Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (center), and Krash (right) Chase Coburn

The Clippers and Cubs continue the series on $5 Wednesday - fans can see Wednesday's game for just five bucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. It's a week full of special promotions and ticket offers. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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