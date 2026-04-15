Franchise Record 7 Home Runs Lead Bats to 18-4 Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats offense struck early and often, crushing a franchise-record seven home runs in a single game to defeat the Toledo Mud Hens 18-4 in the opener of a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night.

Blake Dunn got the attack started for the Bats, doubling on the first pitch from Mud Hens starter Sawyer Gipson-Long. Dunn would come around to score the game's first urn on a Hector Rodriguez sacrifice fly.

In the second, JJ Bleday led off the frame with a monstrous 460-foot solo home run off the scoreboard in right field for his third homer of the season. Michael Toglia followed with a towering 442-foot blast for his third home run as a Bat, giving Louisville 902 feet of home runs in the span of three pitches. Bleday plated two more runs with a single in the third as Louisville doubled the lead to 6-0.

Edwin Arroyo got in on the home run fun in the fourth with his third Triple-A big fly, a 389-foot shot to left-center. An inning later, Michael Chavis capped a five-run frame with his team-leading sixth homer of the season, a three-run shot that landed on the left field berm to make it 13-1 Bats.

Ivan Johnson continued the onslaught in the sixth with his first hit of the season, an opposite field three-run shot to left that made it 16-2. Johnson and Dunn capped the scoring with back-to-back home runs in the eighth, giving the Bats a franchise-record seven home runs.

Staked to a big lead, Davis Daniel was sharp for the duration of his start. Over 5.2 innings, he allowed two runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts to earn his second win with the Bats.

Offensively, all nine Louisville starters recorded at least one hit and one run in the win. The 18 runs are the most scored by the Bats since plating 19 at Charlotte on June 25, 2023. The seven home runs top the previous record of six, set four times, most recently on May 4, 2023 at Omaha.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 15, 11:05 a.m. E.T. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Franco (Bats Season Debut) vs. Mud Hens LHP Bryan Sammons (0-1, 2.70) Promos: Wednesday morning's game is Education Day, with many local students scheduled to attend the game. Wednesday is also Senior Day, with discounted tickets available for fans ages 55 and older, who can also take a stroll around the baes after the game.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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