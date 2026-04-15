Redbirds Open Series with Nail-Biting Win over Stripers

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds opened a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 4-3 win on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis reliever Chris Roycroft (S, 1) allowed a leadoff double in the top of the ninth inning. A wild pitch later, the tying run stood at third with no out in the frame. The right-handed pitcher nailed down the save with three consecutive ground balls at a corner infielder to keep the Redbirds atop the International League standings.

Memphis jumped ahead early yet again with a four-run first inning. Shortstop César Prieto smacked a two-run homer to start the scoring, his team lead-tying fourth longball of the season. Prieto finished the win 2-for-4 with the home run and a double. With the four runs in the frame, the Redbirds hold a 15-3 advantage in the first inning this season.

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (3-0) dominated through 5.0 innings of work in his third MLB Rehab Start of 2026. The right-handed pitcher allowed a solo home run, three hits, walked one batter and struck out four. Luis Gastelum worked 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, April 15 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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