WooSox Drop Second Straight in Nashville
Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - For the first time this season, the Worcester Red Sox (10-6) have lost back-to-back games, as they dropped game two of their six-game series to the Nashville Sounds (8-8) by a 5-3 final at First Horizon Park.
The WooSox jumped on Nashville starter Logan Henderson in the first inning. After two-out walks to Mikey Romero and Kristian Campbell, Allan Castro hooked a single into right field that scored Romero and gave the WooSox a 1-0 lead.
Castro has now hit safely in five straight games.
The Sounds tied the game in the bottom half of the first. Jett Williams lined a lead-off triple down the left-field line. Cooper Pratt then hit an RBI double down the right-field line to tie the game.
Nashville plated a pair in the second inning on a two-run single from Luis Lara to take a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, an RBI single from Cooper Pratt and a sacrifice fly from Jeferson Quero extended Nashville's lead to 5-1.
Worcester chipped away, scoring a run in the sixth thanks to a groundout from Matt Thaiss and another in the eighth on a single from Mickey Gasper.
The WooSox put the lead-off man on in each of the last four innings but could only muster two runs.
In his first start of the season, Alec Gamboa tossed three innings, allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits. The left-hander walked three and struck out three. Gamboa threw 61 pitches and induced six whiffs.
The WooSox and Sounds continue this six-game series tomorrow night at First Horizon Park, with first pitch set for 7:35 pm EDT. Left-hander Jake Bennett is scheduled to make his fourth start of season for the WooSox. Right-hander Coleman Crow is set to toe the rubber for Nashville. Radio coverage begins at 7:15 pm EDT on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
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Vinny Capra of the Worcester Red Sox
(Tayla Bolduc)
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