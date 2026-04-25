Rochester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Rochester Red Wings has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Wings will conclude their final series of the first half with a doubleheader on Sunday, April 26, beginning at 1:05 P.M.

Gates will open at 11:45 on a Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay for a single-admission doubleheader with two seven-inning games. The pregame kids catch in the outfield will begin at noon, pending weather and field conditions.

Tickets for April 25 can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2026 season, with the exceptions of May 13, May 27, July 3, and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability.

If you would like to exchange your tickets from April 25 for the April 26 doubleheader, visit the PNC Field Box Office on Sunday. Additionally, fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

For more details, tickets or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

13-11







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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