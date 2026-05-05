SWB Game Notes - May 5, 2025

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-14) @ Worcester Red Sox (18-14)

May 5, 2026 | Game 33 | Away Game 15 | Polar Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

LH Carlos Rodon (MLB Rehab) vs RH Devin Sweet (1-1, 5.29)

Rodon (4/30 vs POR): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 8 SO, 75 P (51 S) [Patriots, 9-6]

Sweet (4/30-2 @ ROC): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 SO, 52 P (33 S) [Red Sox, 7-3]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 3, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 7-1 Sunday at PNC Field. The RailRiders unloaded for six runs in the fourth and were led by two home runs, including a grand slam, from Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used six combined pitchers to hold Buffalo to one run to secure the series' win.

Jones took MLB Rehabber José Berríos deep in the bottom of the first to open the scoring, attacking the first pitch he saw and sending it 117 mph off the bat and 422-feet over the right field to give the RailRiders a 1-0 edge.

Buffalo responded in the top of the second off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Danny Watson. Je'Von Ward singled home Charles McAdoo to even the game at one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre blasted two home runs and sent all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to put the RailRiders ahead by six runs. Oswaldo Cabrera singled before Seth Brown hit his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot, putting the RailRiders ahead 3-1. After Payton Henry singled, Jonathan Ornelas walked, and a pitch hit Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr., Jones rocked his second homer of the game, a bases-loaded grand slam to dead center, giving the RailRiders a 7-1 cushion.

Jones was 2-for-4, crushing his ninth and tenth homers of the season, adding five RBIs to his league-leading 37 on the year.

Watson tossed 2.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out four. Zach Messinger (3-0) earned the victory, allowing no hits through 2.1 scoreless frames. Berríos (0-1) threw 3.2 frames, surrendering seven runs on six hits in the loss. RailRiders pitchers held Buffalo to five hits, and the Bisons' bats went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base.

LAST TIME OUT

LONG BALL LIVIN' - The RailRiders hit ten home runs last week against Buffalo, led by five off the bat of Spencer Jones. SWB has 47 homers on the season which is tied for the third most in all of Triple-A. St. Paul leads the level with 53 total. SWB has a dozen players who have hit at least one and four players have more than five apiece.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones has upped his batting average to .261 in 31 games this season. On Sunday, he had his second two-homer game of the season and his second grand slam of the summer. He leads the RailRiders with ten home runs and 37 runs batted in. His RBI count is actually the most in all of Minor League Baseball. The lefty is currently riding a six-game hit streak and a ten-game on-base streak. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

YES YOVANNY - Bullpen arm Yovanny Cruz has been one of the RailRiders most effective relievers this season, boasting a 0.69 in ten appearances. Last Saturday was his second time this season tossing two clean frames. Cruz has a team-high four wins in 13.0 innings of work. The righty issued just four walks to 17 strikeouts. It is his first season in the Yankees organization and in Triple-A ball after being signed as a Minor League Free Agent on November 8, 2025.

ANTHONY ARRIVES - Anthony Volpe joins the RailRiders on their active roster after being optioned by the New York Yankees. He played in four games with SWB on a rehab assignment, recording four hits including a home run. The 25-year-old also played in nine games with AA Somerset. Volpe has served as the Yankees starting shortstop since 2023 but began the season on the Injured List due to a shoulder injury. Jose Caballero has played well for the big-league club and will continue in that role.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 1.117 in his ten appearances. Hanner has not allowed a run in his last seven outings, compiling 10.1 clean innings. In that time, he has let up just seven hits and one walk while striking out fourteen. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

PITCH IT TO ME - SWB had the second best earned run average, 3.23, amongst pitching staffs in the International League last week. In 53.0 innings pitched, the arms allowed just 19 earned runs with just one homer. The pitchers worked 50 strikeouts compared to just 21 walks.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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