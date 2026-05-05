WooSox Game Information

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Rehabbing New York Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon, although not officially on the Scranton/WB roster as of yet, will indeed be the RailRiders starting pitcher this evening. #1 Yankee prospect George Lombard Jr. will lead off and play 2B and recently optioned Anthony Volpe will bat second and play SS for the RailRiders.

MAY 5th SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (18-14) at WORCESTER (18-14) 6:05 pm

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders LHP Carlos Rodon (NR) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Devin Sweet (1-1, 5.29)

Rivalry Renewed - The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) - who are tied for 1st-place in the International League East division with identical 18-14 records - meet for the first time this season when they begin a 6-game series tonight at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. This evening is the first of 21 meetings this year between these long-time Red Sox & Yankee affiliates. The teams play this 6-game set through Sunday afternoon, play another 6-game series in Moosic, PA to finish this month (May 26-31), return to Pennsylvania for a 3-game weekend series from July 17-19 just after the All-Star break, and then close out the month of August with a 6-game set in Worcester from August 25-30. Tonight's game is live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

The Yanks are Coming (and here) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comes to town with some former New York Yankees in tow and a couple of the Yankees top prospects as well. LHP Carlos Rodon, on the Yankees injured list all season after offseason surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow, is scheduled to make a rehab start for the RailRiders tonight. He has made two rehab starts thus far (one each for Hudson Valley & Somerset) allowing just 1 run in 9.2 IP with 12 SO. The 33-year-old went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 33 starts for the Yankees last season. In 231 big league games with the White Sox (2015-2021), Giants (2022), and Yankees (2023-25), Rodon is 93-72 with a 3.73 ERA. SS Anthony Volpe was optioned to SWB from NY on Sunday when his 20-day injury rehab assignment ended. Volpe, 25, had left shoulder surgery to repair a partially torn labrum last October 14. He has spent time with Double-A Somerset and Scranton/WB rehabbing in April. A 1st round pick of the Yankees in 2019, Volpe won the American League Gold Glove for a shortstop during his rookie season of 2023. In 472 career games with New York he has hit .222 with 52 HR & 192 RBI. RHP Luis Gil has made one start for the RailRiders after being optioned from New York on April 26. Between 2021-2026 he has made 51 starts for the Yankees going 21-11 with a 3.68 ERA. Former Yankee INF Oswaldo Cabrera is also currently with the RailRiders. He played 302 games for New York between 2022-2025. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre also boasts three of the top six Yankee prospects on their roster. #1 is INF George Lombard Jr. (also the #27 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline) who was promoted from Somerset (where he hit .312 in 20 games) on April 29. The 20-year old was New York's 1st round pick in 2023 out of high school in Florida. He is the son of George Lombard Sr. who is currently the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. George Sr. was also a Minor League coach and manager in the Red Sox system from 2010-14 and played in the Major Leagues from 1998-2006 with Atlanta, Detroit, Tampa Bay, and Washington. #2 prospect is RailRiders RHP Carlos Lagrange (tomorrow's starter) and #6 is OF Spencer Jones who hit 35 HR last season between Somerset (16) & Scranton/WB (19) for 80 RBI.

The Rest of This Series - After tonight's opener, the clubs will play tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 11:05 am in the first of three morning games at Polar Park this season (May 21 vs. Rochester and June 3 vs. Buffalo the others). The series continues on Thursday & Friday evenings both at 6:05 pm, and then over the weekend with usual Saturday (4:05 pm) and Sunday (1:05 pm) start times.

Crowded at the Top - Worcester is currently tied for 1st-place in the International League East division with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse who all have 18-14 records. Memphis is in 1st-place in the IL West division and owns the overall league lead with their 22-11 record.

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park From May 5-10 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA-Yankees)...

Tonight, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; Wepa Night, presented by Modelo, celebrating Mexico.

Wednesday, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, 6:05 pm Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Salmon Health; Clinton Town Takeover.

Friday, 6:05 pm Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks; WooSox players & coaches wear "The Art of the Woo" uniforms & caps depicting Worcester's artistic culture; National Baseball Poetry Festival starts.

Saturday, 4:05 pm "Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager*, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Justine Siegal, the first Commissioner of the new Women's Professional Baseball League, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation lantern ceremony after the game; and Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting). * Please note that the $2 12-ounce drafts will be available May 9-15.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Happy Mother's Day pre-game Brunch in the newly renovated Hanover Deck from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm featuring guest appearances by two WooSox players and the four Central MASScots; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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