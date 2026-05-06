Iowa Drops Third in a Row, Falls to Columbus 9-6
Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (15-18) fell to the Columbus Clippers (18-16), 9-6 on Tuesday evening at Principal Park.
Iowa scored first with a first inning RBI single by Pedro Ramirez. Columbus responded by scoring in three consecutive innings. They scored three runs in the third and fourth innings and tacked on another in the fifth to jump in front 7-1.
The I-Cubs staged another rally to pull within a run. B.J. Murray hit a three-run home run in the fifth, and Justin Dean hit a two-RBI triple in the sixth to make the score 7-6.
The Clippers added on runs in the seventh and eighth innings to bring the score to its final margin of 9-6.
Iowa continues a six game series with the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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