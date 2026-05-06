Jumbo Shrimp Drop Series Opener to Charlotte

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 5-3 to the Charlotte Knights at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville in front of 7,732 fans in the team's first game back home following a two-week road trip.

Braxton Garrett (L, 0-2) took the loss for Jacksonville (17-17) after allowing four runs (three earned) across five innings while striking out six and walking three. A Josh Breaux (1) two-run home run to finish off a three-run bottom of the fourth gave Charlotte a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Shane Murphy (W, 1-0) earned the win for Charlotte (17-17) while yielding three runs over five frames.

Charlotte opened the scoring in the top of the fourth when Jacob Gonzalez walked, reached third on a errant pickoff throw from Garrett and scored on a wild pitch to put the Knights ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville countered with two in the bottom of the fourth. Heriberto Hernandez led off the inning with a double and Matthew Etzel walked, setting up an RBI single from Andrew Pintar. Brian Navarreto followed up with an RBI base hit of his own to lift Jacksonville ahead 2-1.

Prior to Breaux's go-ahead homer, Mario Camilletti tied the game at two on a sacrifice fly to bring in Ryan Galanie, who led off the away fifth with a hit by pitch and advanced to third on a Caden Connor single.

The only insurance run Charlotte needed arrived in the top of the sixth when Galanie (5) took Jacksonville reliever Jack Ralston deep to left field for a solo shot to push the Knights advantage to 5-3.

Charlotte relief pitchers Chris Murphy, Tyler Schweitzer and Ben Peoples (SV, 1) combined for four perfect innings as the Knights retired each of the last 13 Jumbo Shrimp hitters overall.

The series continues Wednesday with Jacksonville left-hander Dax Fulton (1-2, 7.65) starting opposite Charlotte southpaw Tyler Gilbert (2-0, 3.29).

Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Wednesday set for 12:05 p.m.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and fans can enjoy Yuengling Businessperson Special, presented by Yuengling & Miller Electric with special dugout reserve prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $31.00 Jumbo Frank, Chips, & Drink: $22.50 Field Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $29.00 Jumbo Frank, Drink, & Chips: $20.50.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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