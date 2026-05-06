Knights Stay Hot with Triumph in Jacksonville

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights began their six-game road trip on a high note. The Knights notched their third straight victory with a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Tuesday night. Charlotte received contributions from the whole team and used their bullpen to close out Jacksonville in style.

Two members of the Knights lineup, outfielder Braden Montgomery and starting pitcher Shane Murphy, made their Triple-A season debuts. Murphy spent limited time with the Knights in both 2024 and 2025, but Montgomery received his first International League action and drew a walk in the game.

Murphy went five innings and limited Jacksonville to three runs. That was good enough for Shane to earn his first career Triple-A win. Chris Murphy, Tyler Schweitzer, and Ben Peoples combined to pitch four perfect innings down the stretch.

Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jacob Gonzalez sprinted home from third base on a wild pitch. The Jumbo Shrimp plated a pair in the bottom of the inning, but their lead was short lived. Mario Camilletti hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the fifth and Josh Breaux followed with a two-run Home Run.

Ryan Galanie added a critical insurance run with a towering solo homer in the top of the sixth frame.

Rikuu Nishida and Caden Connor joined Breaux with multi-hit games. Camilletti reached base three times and Gonzalez added a hit, a walk, and a run scored.

The victory moves the Knights back to .500 on the season and just 2.5 games back of first place in the International League's East division. Charlotte's plus-35 run differential on the year ranks number one in all of Triple-A.

A quick turnaround is on tap for both teams with game two of the series scheduled for 12:05pm ET Wednesday afternoon.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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