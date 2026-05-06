Knights Stay Hot with Triumph in Jacksonville
Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights began their six-game road trip on a high note. The Knights notched their third straight victory with a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Tuesday night. Charlotte received contributions from the whole team and used their bullpen to close out Jacksonville in style.
Two members of the Knights lineup, outfielder Braden Montgomery and starting pitcher Shane Murphy, made their Triple-A season debuts. Murphy spent limited time with the Knights in both 2024 and 2025, but Montgomery received his first International League action and drew a walk in the game.
Murphy went five innings and limited Jacksonville to three runs. That was good enough for Shane to earn his first career Triple-A win. Chris Murphy, Tyler Schweitzer, and Ben Peoples combined to pitch four perfect innings down the stretch.
Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jacob Gonzalez sprinted home from third base on a wild pitch. The Jumbo Shrimp plated a pair in the bottom of the inning, but their lead was short lived. Mario Camilletti hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the fifth and Josh Breaux followed with a two-run Home Run.
Ryan Galanie added a critical insurance run with a towering solo homer in the top of the sixth frame.
Rikuu Nishida and Caden Connor joined Breaux with multi-hit games. Camilletti reached base three times and Gonzalez added a hit, a walk, and a run scored.
The victory moves the Knights back to .500 on the season and just 2.5 games back of first place in the International League's East division. Charlotte's plus-35 run differential on the year ranks number one in all of Triple-A.
A quick turnaround is on tap for both teams with game two of the series scheduled for 12:05pm ET Wednesday afternoon.
International League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Iowa Drops Third in a Row, Falls to Columbus 9-6 - Iowa Cubs
- Walk-Off Win Starts Round Rock Homestand Off With a Bang - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Series Opener to Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Stay Hot with Triumph in Jacksonville - Charlotte Knights
- Series Opener Dropped To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Sneak by Mets on Rain-Shortened Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Overtake Tides 5-3 with Late Surge in Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Drop Rain-Shortened Contest in First Meeting of Season with Red Wings - Syracuse Mets
- Worcester Edges RailRiders in Series Opener - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Storm Chasers vs. Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Ramírez Named International League Player of the Week - Iowa Cubs
- Minor League Baseball Announces April Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats, Sounds Series Opener Postponed Thursday - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - May 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- McAdoo Leads Bisons in Loss to Lehigh - Buffalo Bisons
- Otto Kemp Ties Franchise Record with 7 RBI as 'Pigs Down Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Ronny Simon Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Oliver Dunn Named International League Player of the Week - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 5 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Alumnus Mack Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nights at the Ballpark Just Got Louder: Redbirds Announce 2026 Fireworks Schedule - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Offer Nurses/Nursing Students 4 Free Tickets to "Nurse Appreciation Night" -Tuesday, May 12 vs. Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Indianapolis Indians Install Universal Changing Tables at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Crustacean Nation Invited to Participate in Mother's Day Weekend Diaper Drive - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.