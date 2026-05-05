Otto Kemp Ties Franchise Record with 7 RBI as 'Pigs Down Bisons

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Otto Kemp tied a franchise record as he drove in seven runs on the strength of two homers, powering the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-16) to a series-opening 7-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons (15-19) on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

Kemp's power display came amidst what had been a pitcher's duel to that point. Bryse Wilson (2-3) pitched a gem for the 'Pigs to earn the win, going five scoreless in his start, allowing six hits and a walk, striking out three. Following Wilson's final frame, the game was still tied 0-0 as Buffalo's bullpen had matched him, until Kemp came through with one out and two on in the last of the fifth. Kemp blasted a homer into the stands in right, his first of the year, jumpstarting the 'Pigs to a 3-0 lead.

Buffalo scraped one of those runs back in the sixth on a Willie MacIver RBI single, but Kemp struck again in the bottom of the sixth. This time with the bases loaded, Kemp crushed a grand slam to make it 7-1 as he tied the franchise single-game record for RBI, becoming just the third 'Pig to ever plate seven in one game.

A late surge in the ninth by the Bisons on a Josh Kasevich RBI single and Charles McAdoo three-run homer got them to within two, but Andrew Walling (S, 1) got the final two outs via the punchout to slam the door on the 7-5 win.

Brendan Cellucci (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing Kemp's three-run homer in the fifth.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Wednesday, May 6th. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. as Chuck King gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Austin Voth for the Bisons.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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