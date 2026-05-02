'Pigs Drop Fourth Straight in Rain-Shortened Contest in Syracuse

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-15) fell for the fourth straight game to the Syracuse Mets (17-13) by a final of 6-3 in a rain-shortened five inning game on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

For the first time in the series the 'Pigs got on the board first, plating an unearned run in the first inning. After reaching on an error, Steward Berroa stole second, advanced to third on an Otto Kemp base hit and then scored on a Bryan De La Cruz ground out.

The Mets tied the game on a bases loaded walk to Eric Wagaman in the third before plating five in the fourth to jump ahead. A Yonny Hernández RBI single gave them the lead before a par of two-run doubles, one for Nick Morabito and the other for Eric Wagaman, putting them ahead 6-1.

The 'Pigs battled back, plating two in the fifth to close the gap. Robert Moore singled home a run with a base hit and Liover Peguero scored on a balk, but a punchout ended the threat with the tying run at the plate.

The tarp was finally called for after the end of the top of the fifth after incessant rain all night. Following a delay, the game was called with the final of 6-3 Syracuse.

Bryce Conley (1-1) got the win in relief for the Mets, allowing two runs in four innings while Ryan Cusick (0-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, giving up three runs in 3.1 innings on two hits and five walks, striking out four in his start.

The 'Pigs and Mets tango again on Saturday, May 2nd with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Jean Cabrera gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Jonah Tong for the Mets.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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