Indians Rally in Sixth and Seventh - Fall to Memphis
Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Esmerlyn Valdez launched a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, but a pair of Indianapolis Indians rallies fell short as they lost to the Memphis Redbirds, 11-7, on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
The Indians (11-20) jumped out to a 3-0 lead scoring one run in each of the first three innings. A wild pitch scored Tyler Callihan in the first, Alika Williams hit an RBI double in the second and Valdez plated Ronny Simon with a groundout in the third. Memphis (21-10) then began their comeback with a pair of runs in the third and fourth frames.
Valdez walloped his fifth home run of the season to give the Indians a 5-4 lead in the sixth, with Memphis then tallying a lead-taking duo in the bottom half of the inning. With Nick Cimillo and Simon standing in scoring position in the seventh inning, Rafael Flores Jr. laced a two-run single into left field to reclaim the lead, 7-6. Memphis plated five more runs unanswered again, drawing a pair in the seventh to claim the lead for the final time. Three additional runs in the eighth inning put things out of reach.
Noah Davis made the start for Indianapolis, allowing four runs in just 3.2 innings. Nick Dombkowski (L, 0-2) also surrendered four across the next 2.2 frames. Pete Hansen posted 5.0 innings of three-run ball for Memphis with Ian Bedell allowing four runs in the next 1.2 innings. Luis Gastelum (W, 3-0) picked things up with 1.1 scoreless. Chris Roycroft blanked Indy in the ninth.
The Indians and Redbirds continue their six-game series on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 PM ET. RHP José Urquidy (0-1, 3.52) takes the mound for Indianapolis while LHP Quinn Matthews (0-2, 4.58) toes the rubber for Memphis.
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