Back-To-Back Blasts by Alvarez, Tellez Just Enough in Stripers' 4-3 Win over Knights

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - The Gwinnett Stripers (20-11) scored four runs in the sixth inning on back-to-back home runs by Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Rowdy Tellez, then held off a late charge by the Charlotte Knights (14-17) to win 4-3 on Friday night at Truist Field. Gwinnett leads the series 3-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 1-0 in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Oliver Dunn but responded with the four-run sixth. After a double by Brewer Hicklen and walk by Sean Murphy, Alvarez Jr. lifted an opposite-field three-run home run (1) just over the wall in right field for a 3-1 lead. Tellez took the very next pitch out to left-center for a solo shot (6) to make it 4-1. Charlotte kept it close, getting an RBI sacrifice fly from Dunn in the seventh and scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth to cut it to 4-3. The Knights had the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth, but Ian Hamilton (S, 1) stranded them both.

Key Contributors: Alvarez (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) and Tellez (1-for-3, homer, RBI) combined to drive in all four Gwinnett runs. Brett Sears, making his third career Triple-A start, pitched 3.0 innings (2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO) in a no-decision. Relievers Anderson Pilar (W, 2-0), Daysbel Hernandez (H, 1), Rolddy Muñoz (H, 5), and Hamilton combined to hold the lead. Dunn went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Knights.

Noteworthy: At 20-11, the Stripers have the best record through 31 games to begin a season in Gwinnett history (the 2012 club was 19-12). Hicklen doubled and scored in the fourth, extending his on-base streak to 12 games and his run-scoring streak to 10 games. He's just the third Gwinnett player ever to score in 10-straight, joining Austin Riley (August 22-31, 2018) and William Contreras (July 14-25, 2021). Alvarez and Tellez recorded Gwinnett's first back-to-back homers this season.

Next Game (Saturday, May 2): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 6:05 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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