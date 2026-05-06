Series Opener Dropped To Gwinnett
Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (13-21) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (21-13), 5-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk led the game 3-1 through the sixth inning, but Gwinnett would score four unanswered runs to take the series opener.
Payton Eeles led the Tides offense tonight, going 3-for-4 with two runs and a double. Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a home run, his fifth with the Tides and the seventh overall for him this season. It was his fourth straight game with an extra-base hit, setting the season-high for the Tides' extra-base streaks.
Game two of the series is tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to pitch for Norfolk while RHP Anthony Molina is the probable for Gwinnett.
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