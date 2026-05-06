Series Opener Dropped To Gwinnett

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (13-21) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (21-13), 5-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk led the game 3-1 through the sixth inning, but Gwinnett would score four unanswered runs to take the series opener.

Payton Eeles led the Tides offense tonight, going 3-for-4 with two runs and a double. Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a home run, his fifth with the Tides and the seventh overall for him this season. It was his fourth straight game with an extra-base hit, setting the season-high for the Tides' extra-base streaks.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to pitch for Norfolk while RHP Anthony Molina is the probable for Gwinnett.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.