Snelling Earns International League Pitcher of the Week Honors

Published on May 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 27-May 3, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Snelling started Friday's game at Durham and tossed 5.0 no-hit innings. The 22-year-old struck out nine against one walk in Jacksonville's 12-0 win.

On the season, Snelling is tied for the league lead in strikeouts (44) while ranking second in batting average against (.116), third in both ERA (1.86) and WHIP (0.90) and 14th in innings pitched (29.0).

A member of the Jumbo Shrimp's Triple-A National Championship team, the 2025 campaign saw Snelling earn Miami Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors, as well as a Rawlings Gold Glove award. Snelling began the season with Pensacola, totaling a 3-5 record and 3.61 ERA in 14 starts. He was electric upon his promotion to Jacksonville. Snelling made 11 starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, going 6-2 with a 1.27 ERA. Over 63.2 innings, he ceded only 46 hits and 17 walks against 81 strikeouts.

The Reno, Nev. native has yielded three runs or fewer in all 18 of his career Triple-A starts, including 17 of two runs or fewer. He owns a career Triple-A ERA of 1.46 with 132 strikeouts in 98.2 innings.

Snelling is the second Jumbo Shrimp to earn a weekly honor in 2026, following left-hander Braxton Garrett, who was the IL Pitcher of the Week for April 6-12.







International League Stories from May 4, 2026

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