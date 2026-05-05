Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Columbus

Published on May 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Between Cinco De Mayo, Outdoors Night and Mother's Day, the Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play.

Tuesday, May 5 we will be taking the field as the Demonios de Des Moines for the first time this season in celebration of Cinco De Mayo and our Latino and Hispanic communities. The game also features our Twos-Days promotion. Get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse.

Wednesday, May 6 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, May 7 Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees).

Friday, May 8 features Outdoors Night presented By Iowa DNR. The game features Outdoors Dan and giveaways in-game. There will be a silent auction to benefit Project Healing Waters. Additionally, our Kids Tackle Box Giveaway will give the first 750 kids through the gates a small tackle box. Be sure to stick around postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday, May 9 come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy! This game features our Mental Health Awareness Day. The first 1,000 fans will go home with a Mental Health Matters hat in partnership with Clive Behavioral Health.

To wrap up the homestand on Sunday May 10, celebrate Mother's Day with the Iowa Cubs! Come right at 12:00 PM to play catch on the field. Darlin' DSM Charm Bar will be on the concourse where you can create your very own charm necklace, bracelet, and more! Then stay after the game to run a lap around the bases with mom. The Des Moines Ballet will showcase their upcoming show, Cinderella, with brief performances before the game. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will go home with a clear crossbody Iowa Cubs bag, presented By Kwik Star. Our Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, May 5: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, May 6: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, May 7: 12:08 P.M.

Friday, May 8: 7:08 P.M.

Saturday, May 9: 3:08 P.M.

Sunday, May 10: 1:08 P.M.







International League Stories from May 4, 2026

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