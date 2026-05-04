Buffalo Bisons Ticket Offer Worlds Largest Yard Sale

Published on May 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







There's already going to be plenty of great deals and amazing bargains at the World's Largest Yard Sale, May 8-9 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds,... but there's no better deal than FREE!

The Bisons have teamed up with 106.5 WYRK to offer attendees to this weekend's World's Largest Yard Sale a FREE Bisons Ticket to their 'Race Night at the Ballpark' game, Thursday, May 14th with Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International.

Just be one of the first 1,000 attendees on either Friday, May 8th or Saturday, May 9th (9am-4pm each day) to receive a voucher for a FREE Bisons Ticket for the team's May 14th game against the Worcester Red Sox (6:05 p.m.). Bisons Race Night at the Ballpark will feature the first ever FASTEST Fireworks Show of the Season (where we set off all the fireworks at once) and a great Race Car Plaza Display with cars from Watkins Glen International!

The World's Largest Yard Sale will feature thousands of treasures and bargains, including sports apparel, 100+ artisans/crafters and yard sale vendors. It's a perfect opportunity to shop for Mother's Day and Father's Day, Teacher Appreciation Gifts or to get your yard ready for spring (if it ever stops raining)!

Get to the World's Largest Yard Sale this weekend and pick up your free Bisons tickets!







International League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.