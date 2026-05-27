WooSox lose fourth straight to Red Wings

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Alec Gamboa authored 4.0 innings of scoreless relief, and both Anthony Seigler and Nate Eaton drove in a pair of runs as the Worcester Red Sox (24-25) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-24) on Tuesday night at PNC Field. With the win the WooSox improve to 3-6 on Tuesdays in 2026.

The WooSox jumped ahead in the top of the 1st inning against Scranton starter Adam Kloffenstein. With runners at first and second and one out, Seigler lined an RBI single to center field to score Nate Eaton from second base to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. Following a walk to load the bases, Mikey Romero grounded out to shortstop to drive in Kristian Campbell from third to make it 2-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wasted no time in tying the game in the bottom of the 1st. George Lombard, Jr. started the frame with a double down the left field line off WooSox starter Raymond Burgos, and Spencer Jones followed with a two-run homer to right center field to tie the game 2-2.

Taking advantage of an error, the WooSox scratched across an unearned run in the top of the 3rd inning to take the lead. Campbell reached on a fielding error by RailRiders second baseman Jonathan Ornelas and advanced to second base when Seigler drew a walk. Vinny Capra then followed with a single to right field to score Campbell and give the WooSox a 3-2 lead.

The WooSox added another in the 6th on a sacrifice fly from Eaton to extend their lead to 4-2 and gave themselves a cushion with two more runs two innings later. Eaton got the top of the 8th inning started with a solo home run to left field to make it 5-2 and after a single by Tsung-Che Cheng and hit by pitch, Seigler lined a double down the left field line to score Cheng from second base to give the WooSox a 6-2 lead.

Tyler Hardman drove in a run for the RailRiders in the bottom of the 8th inning to cut the WooSox lead to 6-3, but Tommy Kahnle fired a scoreless 9th to end the ballgame.

Gamboa (2-2) got the win for Worcester with 4.0 scoreless innings in relief of Burgos allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out four. Kloffenstein (1-3) suffered the loss for Scranton allowing three runs (two earned) over 4.0 innings with three strikeouts while walking five. Kahnle pitched around a one-out walk in the 9th to notch his third save of the season.

The WooSox will look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since May 7-8 in game two at PNC Field on Wednesday morning with first pitch at 11:05 am. The WooSox will send left-hander Jake Bennett (2-2, 1.84) to the mound to make his 8th start of the season, while Scranton will turn to right-hander Dom Hamel (1-6, 8.78). Pregame coverage begins at 10:45 am on the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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