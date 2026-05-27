WooSox Game Information

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

LF Nate Eaton

2B Anthony Seigler

RF Kristian Campbell

3B Mikey Romero

SS Vinny Capra

DH Allan Castro

1B Nathan Hickey

C Matt Thaiss

LHP Jake Bennett

MAY 27th WORCESTER (24-25) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (26-24) 11:05 am

Worcester Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (2-2, 1.84) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Dom Hamel (1-6, 8.78)

Half of 50 - The Worcester Red Sox try to even their record at 25-25 when they play game 50 of their season this morning at 11:05 am against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) in game two of their 6-game series at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Today technically marks more than 1/3 of the way through the season as, while it's game #50 of 150 scheduled, the WooSox have already had two games cancelled due to weather, so they will only play a maximum of 148 games this season. This morning's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

Top of the Morning - Today is the 4th week in the last 5 that the WooSox will play a morning game during that week and they will have one more next week on Wednesday, June 3 when they host Buffalo at 11:05 am. The good news for the WooSox...they have fared pretty well in day games (morning or afternoon) this season going 15-11 compared to 9-14 at night. On April 30th the Sox swept a make-up doubleheader in Rochester that started in the morning (4-3 & 7-3). On May 6th at home vs. these RailRiders, the Sox lost an 11:05 am game, 9-7 in 10-innings. And on May 21 also at 11:05 am, Rochester rolled over the host WooSox, 9-4.

Streak Busted - The WooSox snapped their season-tying-high 5-game losing streak with their 6-3 victory in the series opener here in Moosic, PA last night. This morning the Sox will try to post back-to-back victories for the first time since May 7 & 8 when they beat these Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park. Those two wins were 15 games ago. Worcester's most recent 5-game losing streak came last week from May 19-23 all vs. Rochester at Polar Park. That matched their season-high 5-game losing skid from April 14-18 (all in Nashville). Worcester's longest losing streak all of last year was also 5 games (April 25-30, 2025) and thanks to the victory last night they have still not lost 6 straight since a 6-game losing streak from May 22-28, 2024.

Sox vs. Yanks - The WooSox have won 4 of the first 6 meetings with the RailRiders this season. This week/weekend marks Worcester's first visit to Moosic, PA this season and their only extended stay in the Montage Mountain region. The WooSox will return to Lackawanna County to face the RailRiders again but for only a 3-game series from July 17-19 just after the All-Star break. The RailRiders will return to Polar Park for a 6-game set from August 25-30. Earlier this month, the WooSox took 3 of 5 from Scranton/WB in an abbreviated series at Polar Park. The Sox won on May 5, 7-6; lost in 10-innings on May 6, 9-7; won their longest game in club-history on May 7 in 12-innings, 10-8; and won again on May 8, 8-3. The game on May 9 was rained out and eventually cancelled as the teams did not make it up the next day (a 3-2 Scranton/WB victory on May 10 to conclude the series) and will not make it up during this current 6-game set at PNC Field that the Sox lead, 1 game to 0 thanks to their 6-3 victory on Tuesday.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 22 games is (22-for-77, .286) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 13 BB, 15 runs scored. Leads WooSox with a .344 batting average in 20 road games (22-for-64).

Nate Eaton Has hit in 8 of his last 9 games (13-for-35, .371) and in his last 24 games is 31-for-96, .323 with 6 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, and 15 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 of his last 6 games (6-for-18) with 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Mikey Romero Hit in 10 of his last 12 games (12-for-50) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 6 runs.

Anthony Seigler Hit safely in 12 of his last 16 games (19-for-56, .339) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 13 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games. Has 14 stolen bases in his last 15 games and leads the league with 23 SB. Has been hit by pitch 13 times in his 32 games played to lead the league. Those 13 HBP already tie the all-time WooSox record (Eddy Alvarez in 2024 & Bobby Dalbec in 2023). The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .327 batting average at home in 15 games (16-for-49) w/ 17 SB.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 12 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 12 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 15 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

Noah Song Has 6 straight scoreless relief appearances totaling 7.2 innings.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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