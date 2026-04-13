Bulls Host Second Homestand of 2026 against Norfolk Tides

Published on April 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Education Day, Jackie Robinson Day, Dollar Dogs, Bark in the Park, Golf Night, Meet the Team, and Champ the Bat Dog highlight week at the DBAP!

Tuesday, April 14 vs. Norfolk Tides

First Pitch: 11:05 AM

Gates Open: 9:30 AM

Game Sponsor: Blue Cross NC

Promotion: Education Day

Game Highlights: Join us for a special morning at the ballpark as students, teachers, and families take over the DBAP. Enjoy a fun and engaging day of baseball with unforgettable moments all game long. See y'all at the park.

Wednesday, April 15 vs. Norfolk Tides

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Promotion: Jackie Robinson Day

Game Highlights: Honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson with a classic night of Bulls baseball under the lights at the DBAP. Grab your crew and enjoy a great night at the ballpark.

Thursday, April 16 vs. Norfolk Tides

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Game Sponsor: Ricci Law Firm

Promotion: Dollar Dog Night + Bark in the Park presented by VEG ER for Pets

Game Highlights: Hot dogs for a buck and your pup by your side. Bring your best friend for a tail-wagging night at the ballpark with dog-friendly seating and a fun atmosphere for all fans.

Friday, April 17 vs. Norfolk Tides

First Pitch: 6:45 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Game Sponsor: Topgolf

Promotion: Golf Night

Game Highlights: Grab your crew for a night of fun and friendly competition at the DBAP. Enjoy complimentary ice cream after the game thanks to Topgolf! Fans also receive $15 off gameplay at Topgolf.

Saturday, April 18 vs. Norfolk Tides

First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Game Sponsor: iTicket.Law

Promotion: Saturday Night Fun

Game Highlights: Champ the Bat Dog is back to steal the spotlight and bring energy to the crowd. Enjoy a classic Saturday night of Bulls baseball under the lights at DBAP.

Sunday, April 19 vs. Norfolk Tides

First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Gates Open: 11:00 AM

Promotion: Meet the Team + Kids Run the Bases

Game Highlights: Bring the whole family early for Meet the Team from 11:00 to 11:45 AM. Fans can meet players, grab autographs, and play catch on the field. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2026 team photo. After the game, kids take over the field for Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets for all 2026 Durham Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







International League Stories from April 13, 2026

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