Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: April 14 to 19

Published on April 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, APRIL 14 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

RHP Stephen Kolek (MLB Rehab) VS. RHP Noah Davis (1-1, 2.30 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit Neighborhood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 11:05 A.M. | GATES: 10:00 A.M.

RHP Luinder Avila (0-0, 6.00 ERA) VS. LHP Nick Dombkowski (0-1, 8.53 ERA)

ALL ABOUT KIDS DAY - JACKIE ROBINSON: We pack the park with thousands of local school kids, with an educational focus on the story of Jackie Robinson.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-2, 11.17 ERA) VS. RHP Antwone Kelly (0-3, 12.27 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans, and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

LHP Ryan Ramsey (1-2, 4.97 ERA) VS. RHP Thomas Harrington (0-2, 2.84 ERA)

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP Wilber Dotel (1-2, 6.28 ERA)

PLAY CATCH ON THE FIELD: Fans are invited to play catch in the outfield after the game.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 P.M.

RHP Stephen Kolek (MLB Rehab) VS. RHP Noah Davis (1-1, 2.30 ERA)

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, ballon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha leads 298-299 (.499)

IN 2025: Omaha won 10 of 18 games against Indianapolis (.556)

LAST SERIES: August 5-10, 2025, 5-1 (.833)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: April 29 to May 4, 2025, 3-3 (.500)

INDIANAPOLIS TO OMAHA

The Storm Chasers active roster includes 3 players who previously suited up for Indianapolis. C Elias Díaz, IF Connor Kaiser and IF Kevin Newman all played for the Indians before their time with Omaha. Díaz spent parts of 5 seasons in Indianapolis (2014-2017, 2019) while Newman spent parts of 4 years (2017-19, 2022) and Kaiser 2 years (2021-22).

ELITE RELIEF

The Storm Chasers bullpen has been one of the best in the International League so far this season, and they look to keep it rolling into this week.

RHP Eric Cerantola leads the International League in saves (3) and has yet to allow a run in 6.2 innings across his 6 appearances.

LHP Andrew Peréz and LHP Chazz Martinez have combined for 7.1 hitless innings, 6 strikeouts and a 0.55 WHIP out of the Storm Chasers bullpen. LET'S RAVE

Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder John Rave was just named the International League Player of the Week for his performance the week of April 6 to 12 during Omaha's series in Des Moines against the Iowa Cubs. Rave went 9-for-19 (.474 average) at the plate in Iowa.

The outfielder connected for 3 doubles and 2 home runs with a league-leading 18 total bases and 9 RBI in his five games against the Chicago Cubs affiliate. He also posted a league-best .500 on-base percentage, .947 slugging percentage and 1.447 OPS, while adding 2 stolen bases, 3 walks and three multi-hit games in the series.

In his fifth Triple-A season, Rave is hitting .319 (15-for-47) with a .996 OPS through 13 games in 2026. He leads Omaha with 15 hits, 12 walks and 26 total bases, while pacing the club in average, on-base percentage (.443), slugging percentage (.553) and OPS.

Originally selected by Kansas City in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Illinois State, Rave made his Major League debut in May 2025 and appeared in 72 games for the Royals last season. Since reaching the Triple-A level in 2022, the 28-year-old has played in 285 games with Omaha.







International League Stories from April 13, 2026

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